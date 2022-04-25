Scores killed and wounded in Sudan's Darfur region, aid group says

Scores were killed and wounded when rival groups clashed in Sudan’s western Darfur region on Sunday in the latest outbreak of violence in the area, an independent aid group said.

Darfur, torn by a brutal civil war in the 2000s, has had a dramatic increase in violence over the past six months.

The deadly violence there is mainly caused by disputes over land, water, livestock and grazing, and pit local Arab tribes who herd livestock and ethnic Africans who grow crops.

The latest bout of fighting broke out on Friday in western Darfur, according to the General Co-ordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, an independent group.

A spokesman for the group, Adam Regal, blamed Arab Janjaweed tribesmen for the killings and pillaging in the Krink region that killed at least 16 people.

On Sunday, the Janjaweed attacked the area again, killing and torturing residents and burning homes.

“Today, Krink lost scores of dead and injured and, until this moment, the number of victims could not be counted,” the group said.

Mr Regal told AFP that as many as 168 people were killed on Sunday alone.

“The Sudanese government failed to stop mass killings, raping, displacing people, burning, arrests and torture,” the group said.

“The Sudanese government is in cohort with armed militias, supporting them with cash and hardware, and provides them with legal immunity.”

A medical group aligned with Sudan’s pro-democracy movement confirmed Sunday’s attack, saying the Krink region was attacked by bands of armed men in cars and motorcycles who left a “large number of residents killed or wounded.”

A Sudanese woman carries her son on her back at Al Salam camp for internally displaced people, near Nyala in South Darfur.

It said the attackers also raided the offices of the local government, the police headquarters and hospitals.

At least four people were killed in a gunfight near the area’s main hospital, prompting medical staff to flee the centre, the medical group said.

The violence in Krink broke out on Friday when armed tribesmen attacked villages of the non-Arab Massalits in revenge for the killing of two tribesmen, the aid group said.

At least eight people were killed on Friday, it said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross called on authorities to ensure the safe transport of wounded to hospitals.

The UN special representative in Sudan, Volker Perthes, condemned the killings and called for a “transparent and comprehensive” investigation into the violence.

“The UN reminds the authorities and armed groups of their international legal duties in protecting all civilians,” Mr Perthes’s office said.

Images posted online on Sunday showed burning houses with thick black smoke rising in the sky, while others showed round patches of scorched earth where huts had stood.

One image posted online showed dozens of bodies covered with sheets or blankets on the ground.

Also on Sunday, the aid group accused the Janjaweed militiamen of being behind the latest attacks.

The Janjaweed gained notoriety in Darfur’s civil war for allegedly committing crimes against humanity and war crimes while fighting on the side of dictator Omar Al Bashir against ethnic Africans.

The rebels took up arms to redress what they saw as discrimination by the elite in northern Sudan.

Sudan is ruled by Gen Abdel Fattah El Burhan, the army chief who seized power in a military coup in October that derailed the country’s democratic transition.

The fighting in Darfur’s civil war killed 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million, according to UN figures

Ousted in April 2019, Al Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court over his role in the Darfur conflict. He was indicted a decade ago, charged with genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The deadly unrest in Darfur is part of a larger security breakdown in he western region and other parts of Sudan since Gen Al Burhan’s coup, which landed the country in its worst economic crisis in living memory and caused near daily street protests against the generals’ rule.

More than 90 people have been killed in the protest, which is being violently dealt with by security forces.