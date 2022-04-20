Rocket fired from Gaza into Israel, says military

A rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave of Gaza into Israel late Wednesday, the Israeli army said.

Local police said that a fragment of the rocket had fallen in the yard of a house in the southern Israeli city of Sderot. There were no injuries, police said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli police blocked crowds of Jewish ultra-nationalist protesters from approaching the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, in a bid to contain tensions.

Violence between Israel and Palestinians in and around Al Aqsa Mosque compound flared last weekend, injuring about 170 people, after weeks of deadly violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Early on Tuesday, Israel carried out its first air strikes on the Gaza Strip in months in response to a rocket fired the previous night from the blockaded enclave, which is controlled by the militant group Hamas.

Last year, similar events sparked an 11-day war that levelled parts of Gaza, killing more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis.