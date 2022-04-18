Rocket fired from Gaza into Israel

Projectile was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system, military says

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Soraya Ebrahimi
Apr 18, 2022

A rocket fired into Israel on Monday from the Palestinian enclave of Gaza was shot down by air defences, the Israeli army said.

"Sirens sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip. One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defence system," the military said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

READ MORE
Jordan summons Israeli diplomat to protest against Jerusalem violence

The incident, the first of its kind since January, came after a weekend of violence in and around Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, where mostly Palestinian demonstrators were wounded.

The increased tensions coincided with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish festival of Passover.

The government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said that Israeli security forces have a "free hand" to deal with demonstrators.

Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the besieged coastal enclave of Gaza, said on Sunday that "Al Aqsa is ours and ours alone" and swore to defend Palestinians' right to pray there.

Updated: April 18, 2022, 7:40 PM
Breaking newsIsraelGazaMilitary and defence
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Iraq finds no evidence of Mossad link in Erbil attack
An image that illustrates this article Rocket fired from Gaza into Israel
An image that illustrates this article Jordan summons Israeli diplomat to protest against Jerusalem violence
An image that illustrates this article Raisi threatens to strike at 'heart of Israel' if any action taken against IranStory gallery icon