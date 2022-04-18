Rocket fired from Gaza into Israel

A rocket fired into Israel on Monday from the Palestinian enclave of Gaza was shot down by air defences, the Israeli army said.

"Sirens sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip. One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defence system," the military said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The incident, the first of its kind since January, came after a weekend of violence in and around Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, where mostly Palestinian demonstrators were wounded.

The increased tensions coincided with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish festival of Passover.

The government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said that Israeli security forces have a "free hand" to deal with demonstrators.

Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the besieged coastal enclave of Gaza, said on Sunday that "Al Aqsa is ours and ours alone" and swore to defend Palestinians' right to pray there.