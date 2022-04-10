At least 10 injured in West Bank riots amid Israeli army raids

Twenty Palestinians were arrested in overnight raids in the occupied West Bank, Israeli security forces said on Sunday, while at least 10 Palestinians were injured during protests against the Israeli presence in Jenin, Jericho and Tulkarem.

A wave of terrorist attacks in recent weeks has led to a dozen deaths in Israel and a series of raids in northern parts of the West Bank. Israeli forces say they are pursuing terrorists and confirmed the killing of at least one suspect on Saturday.

Witnesses reported heavy gunfire during Saturday’s raid, which happened at a refugee camp in Jenin.

The flare-up started after three people were shot dead by a gunman in Tel Aviv on Thursday. The attacker was subsequently killed by the Israeli police. Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas condemned the attack, while the militant group Hamas released a statement in support of the killings.

Brig Gen Ran Kochav said homes of suspects were being prepared for demolition with explosives, a punitive Israeli policy which has drawn criticism from rights groups.

He told Israeli Army Radio that about 100 Palestinians marched to the site in Nablus, known as Joseph's tomb, late on Saturday, rioted and set fire to it before being dispersed by Palestinian security forces. Images on social media showed parts of the tomb inside the shrine smashed and charred.

Some Jews believe the biblical Joseph is buried in the tomb, while Muslims say a sheikh is buried there. The Israeli army escorts Jewish worshippers to the site several times a year, in co-ordination with Palestinian security forces.

Jenin is considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants. Israeli forces often come under fire when operating in the area, while the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and co-ordinates with Israel on security matters, appears to have little control.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said more operations would be under way.

"We will be at every place at any time as needed to cut out these terrorist attacks. Israel is going on the offensive," Mr Bennett said.

"There are no restrictions whatsoever on the IDF and Shin Bet and other security forces in the war against terror," he said, referring to the Israeli army and domestic intelligence service.