Eight Palestinians arrested outside Jerusalem's Old City on third night of unrest

Israeli police arrested eight Palestinians accused of throwing rocks and other objects at officers outside the contested Old City of Jerusalem on Monday as tensions flared during Ramadan.

Bottles and fireworks were also hurled at officers during the Ramadan events outside the Damascus Gate, police said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

“Most of the people at the scene were not actively participating in these disturbances,” Israeli police said.

READ MORE Israeli police say 10 arrested in clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem

Footage showed officers being pelted with water bottles and other objects and detaining suspects.

It was the third consecutive night of unrest outside the Old City, a flashpoint of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

On Sunday, Palestinian youths and Israeli police scuffled outside the Damascus Gate, a central gathering place in the heart of historic Jerusalem. Police said 10 people accused of attacking officers were arrested, while the area was packed with hundreds of revellers after the day’s fast.

Several people suffered minor injuries, paramedics said.

Israeli police are on high alert after three deadly attacks by Palestinians in Israel in recent weeks, which killed 11 Israelis. An Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank last week in search of a gunman’s suspected accomplices set off a gun battle in which two Palestinians died and 15 were wounded. On Saturday, Israeli police killed three Palestinians accused of involvement in recent attacks on Israeli forces and plots to carry out further assaults.

Israeli security forces gather outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday. AFP

Israeli authorities have sought to avoid a repeat of last year’s violence during the month-long Muslim holiday. Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian leaders have held a flurry of meetings in recent weeks, and Israel has announced a series of goodwill gestures, in an effort to maintain calm during Ramadan.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police around the historic Old City, the emotional epicentre of the more than century-long conflict, during Ramadan last year helped precipitate the 11-day war between Israel and the Islamist militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip in May.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, along with its holy sites to the three monotheistic faiths, in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed it in a move unrecognised by most of the international community. The Palestinians seek occupied East Jerusalem as capital of a future state that would include the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Israel considers the city its united capital.