Jordan’s Royal Court says king held bank accounts for private use

The Jordanian Royal Court said on Sunday that reports about the finances of King Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania were “inaccurate, outdated and misleading” and “were employed with the aim of defaming Jordan and His Majesty”.

The details of 18,000 Credit Suisse bank accounts were leaked to the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung by a whistleblower who called Swiss banking rules “immoral”.

The leak was covered by media around the world, and claims about King Abdullah’s wealth were made in some of the reports.

In response, the Royal Court said that bank accounts in the name of King Abdullah II and his wife, Queen Rania, were used to cover private expenses.

“The total balance mentioned in a number of reports is inaccurate and exaggerated, as a result of significant duplicative counting,” it said in the statement.

“The majority of the sums listed in the accounts relate to the sale of a large Airbus 340 plane for $212 million, and replacing it with a smaller, less costly Gulfstream aircraft.

“His Majesty had inherited two planes from His Majesty the late King Hussein, which were sold, with the resulting sum used to replace them more than once over the past 20 years, including the sale of the Airbus 340 and the purchase of the Gulfstream aircraft currently used by His Majesty.”

Part of the proceeds was also used to “cover the private expenses of the Hashemite family and fund various royal initiatives over the past years”, the statement said.

Another account in the name of Queen Rania was opened “as a trust fund for His Majesty King Abdullah II’s children”.

Read more King Abdullah II praises Jordan's progress

“The funds came from the King’s private wealth, and the account was entrusted to their mother, as they were minors at the time,” the statement said.

A third account included “deposits inherited by His Majesty from his father”, it said.