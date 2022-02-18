Giant strawberry earns Israeli farmer a Guinness World Record

Israeli farmer Chahi Ariel has grown the world's heaviest strawberry, according to the Guinness World Records.

At 289 grams, the strawberry was about five times the average weight of a regular berry of the local Ilan variety, said Nir Dai, a researcher at Israel's Volcani Institute where the strain was developed.

The strawberry was 18 centimetres long and 34cm in circumference, the online Guinness entry said.

Ariel had been hoping he was onto a winner when they saw how big the fruit were on his family farm last year.

Farmer Tzachi Ariel poses with strawberries in his field near Moshav Kadima-Zoran, near the city of Netanya, Israel. EPA / Abir Sultan

He has been waiting for confirmation it was a record while keeping the giant strawberry in the freezer as proof.

"When we heard, it was an amazing feeling. I jumped in the car, laughed and sang," said Mr Ariel, proudly displaying his certificate on a laptop. "We’ve been waiting for this for a long time."

Unusually cold weather last year slowed the strawberry's ripening process, allowing it to continue gaining weight, according to the record book's website.

The previous record was held by a Japanese farmer who discovered a 250-gram strawberry in 2015.