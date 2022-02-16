Nancy Pelosi: Israel is 20th century's 'greatest political achievement'

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the “unbreakable bond” between the US and Israel during a visit to the country’s parliament in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

“The greatest political achievement of the 20th century was the establishment of the state of Israel,” said Ms Pelosi, who is leading a Congressional delegation to Israel.

Despite a change of leadership in both countries last year, the bilateral relationship has remained firm with Washington providing substantial funding to the Israeli military.

Ms Pelosi spoke about the latest $1 billion defence aid package, approved by the House in September, and the “terrorism posed by Iran”.

“The nuclear threat of Iran is a global one, it’s a threat to the world. Israel’s proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us,” she said.

Washington is trying to revive a 2015 nuclear deal signed between Tehran and world powers, which was scuppered when Donald Trump, who was US president at the time, withdrew from the accord.

Israel was firmly opposed to the landmark agreement and influencing the current talks from afar is a foreign policy priority.

While visiting Israeli parliament, Ms Pelosi also reaffirmed Washington’s “commitment to a just and enduring two-state solution” for Israelis and Palestinians.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, between House Armed Services Committee chairman Adam Smith, right, and US ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides during a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on February 16. AFP

“Our nation will continue to work with Israel towards this solution as we pave a path towards peace with your leadership,” she said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett opposes a Palestinian state and there have been no substantive peace talks for more than a decade.

The US is at loggerheads with Israel over Washington’s plans to reopen its consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem consulate was subsumed into the US embassy to Israel, which Mr Trump relocated from Tel Aviv, a controversial move that broke with international consensus.

Israel is refusing to permit the move and claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians view the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state.

Ms Pelosi’s official agenda made no mention of visiting Palestinians and her office would not comment on whether such meetings were expected to take place.