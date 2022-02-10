Tunisia President Kais Saied to change judicial council after global pressure

Tunisia President Kais Saied will not abolish the Supreme Judicial Council, as had been previously announced, the country's justice minister said on Wednesday.

He will, however, change the law regulating it.

Mr Saied's plan to abolish the council had been met with outcry from western financial donors, many of whom had helped Mr Saied avoid financial turmoil.

The President said late on Sunday he rejected “foreign interference” following widespread criticism after he had announced plans earlier in the day to dissolve the body that guarantees judicial independence.

Justice Minister Leila Jaffel, however, said on television Mr Saied would maintain the council as a constitutional institution, but would change the law regulating it and set up a temporary judicial authority in the meantime.

Ms Jaffel gave no details as to how the council's composition or role would change, or about the composition, role or tenure of the temporary authority.

She said the preparation of the new law would be participatory and democratic.

Critics, including judges, rights groups and opposition parties, said abolishing the council would undermine judicial independence and could help Mr Saied cement a one-man rule after his suspension of parliament and seizure of broad powers last year.

But Mr Saied said his country does not accept being in the position of a student who receives lessons.

“There are countries that do not have a Supreme Judicial Council … Tunisia is a sovereign state and we are not a garden of anyone,” he said during a meeting with the foreign minister published on the presidency Facebook page.