Israeli settlers attack activists helping plant olive trees in West Bank

Several Israeli activists were wounded on Friday in an attack allegedly carried out by settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Footage of the attack showed masked men with clubs, sticks and rocks beating the activists and setting a car alight in Burin, near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

With clubs, stones & gas, masked settlers swarmed upon RHR staff & volunteers from the Olive Harvest Coalition. Beating, stoning and torching a car. Volunteer heard saying "they can kill us!" Many injuries. When will Israel end Jewish terror? pic.twitter.com/4QPSulCAe4 — Rabbi 4 Human Rights (@rhreng) January 21, 2022

Local media reported that four members of Rabbis for Human Rights and the Olive Harvest Coalition, there to help local Palestinians to plant olive trees, were transferred to hospital in Israel.

Olive trees in the West Bank have become a flashpoint of tension as some settler groups seek to violently prevent Palestinians from accessing their fields or harvesting crops.

.

Trees have been uprooted, set on fire and damaged in a bid to destroy livelihoods and local Palestinians’ link to the area.

“Activists from RHR and the Harvest Coalition have been standing in solidarity with Palestinian farmers, assisting them and being a voice for peace, and a vision of Judaism that values human rights for 20 years,” said Avi Dabush, executive director of Rabbis for Human Rights.

“Their [the settler’s] violence [is] directed first of all at Palestinians and to anyone who refuses to accept their version of messianic Jewish superiority that they seek to impose,” he added.

Mr Dabush called on the government to “bring these terrorists to justice”.