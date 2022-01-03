Hezbollah's criticism of Saudi Arabia not in Lebanon's interest, says PM

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday said criticism of Saudi Arabia by the leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group did not serve the national interest or represent the country's official stance.

Saudi Arabia and a number of other Gulf states withdrew ambassadors and expelled Lebanese envoys in October and November over what the kingdom later said was Hezbollah's dominance of Lebanon.

In a speech on Monday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah lashed out at Saudi Arabia. In response, Mr Mikati rebuked the leader for his comments, distancing himself from the group.

“What … Nasrallah said about the kingdom of Saudi Arabia this evening does not represent the position of the Lebanese government and most Lebanese. It is not in Lebanon's interest to offend any Arab country, especially the Gulf states.

“For God's sake, have mercy on Lebanon and the Lebanese people and stop the hateful sectarian and political rhetoric.”

Lebanese officials including President Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, and Mr Mikati have called for dialogue with Saudi Arabia to resolve the diplomatic crisis, which was added to an economic meltdown now in its third year.

Saudi Arabia has called on Lebanon to end “terrorist Hezbollah's” influence over the state.

Mr Mikati's government contains several ministers backed by Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal movement.

The Lebanese prime minister formed a government in September with the aim of negotiating an International Monetary Fund support programme and kick-starting economic recovery.

But he has been unable to convene the Cabinet since October 12 amid demands by Hezbollah and Amal to limit the probe into the deadly August 2020 Beirut blast.