Recently discovered artefacts at the Iraqi National Museum

New exhibition presents about 2,250 artefacts found at several archaeological sites by Iraqi, French, German and British research teams

The National
Dec 31, 2021

REUTERS

Ancient Assyrian winged-bull statues with human heads at the Iraqi National Museum in Baghdad, Iraq.

REUTERS

Visitors to the museum are dwarfed by an Assyrian winged-bull statue.

REUTERS

Visitors admire Assyrian mural sculptures at the museum.

AP Photo

Some of the hundreds of recovered artefacts from different archaeological sites across the country now on display in Baghdad.

REUTERS

An Assyrian relief at the museum in Baghdad.

EPA

Iraqi Minister of Culture Hassan Nadhem, left, visits the exhibition at the Iraqi National Museum in Baghdad.

REUTERS

Antiquities displayed during an exhibition of archaeological discoveries by local and international missions in Iraq in 2021.

REUTERS

A few of the ancient artefacts recovered in 2021.

REUTERS

Part of the display of antiquities at the Iraqi National Museum in Baghdad that were recovered by archaeologists in 2021.

Updated: December 31st 2021, 8:48 AM
PhotographyIraqMENA
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Recently discovered artefacts at the Iraqi National Museum
An image that illustrates this article Iraq: 20 dead after stand-off with suspected terrorist
An image that illustrates this article Israel approves fourth Covid vaccine dose for immuno-compromised
An image that illustrates this article Libyan prime minister criticised for comments about unmarried women