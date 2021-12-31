Recently discovered artefacts at the Iraqi National Museum

Ancient Assyrian winged-bull statues with human heads at the Iraqi National Museum in Baghdad, Iraq.
Visitors to the museum are dwarfed by an Assyrian winged-bull statue.
Visitors admire Assyrian mural sculptures at the museum.
Some of the hundreds of recovered artefacts from different archaeological sites across the country now on display in Baghdad.
An Assyrian relief at the museum in Baghdad.
Iraqi Minister of Culture Hassan Nadhem, left, visits the exhibition at the Iraqi National Museum in Baghdad.
Antiquities displayed during an exhibition of archaeological discoveries by local and international missions in Iraq in 2021.
A few of the ancient artefacts recovered in 2021.
Part of the display of antiquities at the Iraqi National Museum in Baghdad that were recovered by archaeologists in 2021.