Recently discovered artefacts at the Iraqi National Museum

REUTERS

Ancient Assyrian winged-bull statues with human heads at the Iraqi National Museum in Baghdad, Iraq.

REUTERS

Visitors to the museum are dwarfed by an Assyrian winged-bull statue.

REUTERS

Visitors admire Assyrian mural sculptures at the museum.

AP Photo

Some of the hundreds of recovered artefacts from different archaeological sites across the country now on display in Baghdad.

REUTERS

An Assyrian relief at the museum in Baghdad.

EPA

Iraqi Minister of Culture Hassan Nadhem, left, visits the exhibition at the Iraqi National Museum in Baghdad.

REUTERS

Antiquities displayed during an exhibition of archaeological discoveries by local and international missions in Iraq in 2021.

REUTERS

A few of the ancient artefacts recovered in 2021.

REUTERS

Part of the display of antiquities at the Iraqi National Museum in Baghdad that were recovered by archaeologists in 2021.