Sudan pro-democracy group says eight senior members arrested ahead of anti-military rally

A powerful pro-democracy group in Sudan said on Thursday that eight of its senior members have been arrested by the security forces hours before the start of street rallies it called for to protest against military rule after a coup two months ago.

The group, the Resistance Committees, said the arrests over the past two days were made by plainclothes security men who arrived at the members’ homes in vans without licence plates.

In anticipation of the protests, the security forces closed off all Nile bridges in the greater Khartoum area on Thursday using shipping containers and barbed wire.

Read more Sudan: Darfur authorities impose curfew after looting of UN base

Roads leading to the army headquarters and the Republican Palace, both in central Khartoum, were also closed off to traffic with concrete barriers and barbed wire as thousands of security forces were stationed throughout the city.

“The shipping containers will not stop us, security convoys will not frighten us and concrete barriers will not dissuade us … the resilience of the revolution is stronger than the evil of those behind the coup,” said the resistance committee of the Khartoum district of Umm Durman.

The arrests and the mass security operation to contain Thursday’s rallies come two months after army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan seized power in a military coup that derailed the country’s democratic transition nearly three years after the removal from power of dictator Omar Al Bashir.

Gen Al Burhan’s coup triggered a series of mass street rallies across Sudan calling on the military to step aside and allow a civilian government to take the reins of power. The protests were met by what activists see as the use of excessive force, leaving nearly 50 protesters dead and hundreds wounded.

The coup also drew strong international condemnation and the suspension of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of aid by western donors and international agencies.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Demonstrators fly the Sudanese flag as they mark the third anniversary of the uprising that deposed the government of Omar Al Bashir, in the capital Khartoum. All photos: AFP

News of the arrests came a day after a spokesman for Gen Al Burhan confirmed to Suna, the official Sudan news agency, that security agencies had been authorised to search private homes, make arrests and carry out surveillance operations under the state of emergency declared the day the coup was announced on October 25.

These powers had been taken away from the security agencies and police after Al Bashir’s removal in April 2019 following a popular uprising. Until their restoration last week, police could not make arrests without a judicial warrant and security agencies were authorised only to gather intelligence.

“These powers don’t threaten freedoms or the right to protest, but rather to cut off the sabotaging hands that don’t want to see a stable transition or a genuine shift to democracy,” Brig Gen Al Taher Abu Haga told Suna.

“It is not logical for the state to stand idly by while facilities are damaged, streets ruined and people’s business is disrupted.”

Police last week said they had arrested more than 50 people during protest rallies on December 25.

The Umma Party, one of Sudan’s largest, said this week it had proposed a political roadmap to end Sudan’s political crisis. Leaders of the party met Gen Al Burhan on Wednesday to discuss the proposals, but there was no word on whether the discussions made any progress.

Sudan's top general and coup leader Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. AFP

The proposals, published by the Umma Party, included the swift creation of an assembly to function as a transitional parliament and a resumption of the partnership between the military and pro-democracy groups during the remainder of the transitional period.

It also suggested that the power-sharing document signed by the two sides in 2019 be amended to ensure that the military-led Sovereignty Council, which in theory operates as a collective presidency, does not encroach on the powers and authority of the civilian-led government.

The proposals also stipulate that Al Bashir be handed over to the International Criminal Court to be tried for genocide and war crimes in the Darfur region during the 2000s and that the question of normalising relations with Israel be decided after the transitional period.

The proposals include the naming of a new committee to investigate the killing of at least 100 protesters by security forces when they moved to break up a sit-in protest in June 2019. Activists and relatives of the victims believe the military’s top brass have stymied the committee because the findings were likely to incriminate them.

Gen Al Burhan has promised an investigation into the killing of protesters since his October coup but has not said who will conduct the investigation or when the findings will be published. He has denied the army’s involvement in the killings, but the police insist they do not use live rounds.

A meeting last week by the Al Burhan-led Sovereignty Council said allegations that at least eight women were raped during protests on December 19 would be investigated by the relevant bodies. Again, no details were given.