Gaza shelter helps paralysed animals – in pictures

Wheels and parts from children's bicycles are made into mobility devices

The National
Dec 17, 2021

All photos: AFP

The Sulala Society for Animal Care shelter in Gaza City uses wheels from children's bicycles to build mobility devices for disabled cats and dogs.

Lucy ventures out in her new wheelchair, which is made using parts from a children's bicycle.

Saed al-Aer, who helps to run the shelter, adjusts Lucy's wheelchair.

The animal shelter has received donations from charities in Australia and Britain.

There are no dedicated medical centres to treat sick or injured animals in Gaza.

The Sulala Society for Animal Care shelter in Gaza City.

Updated: December 17th 2021, 8:25 AM
MENAPhotography
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Flash floods in northern Iraq kill eight
An image that illustrates this article Gaza shelter helps paralysed animals – in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Iraqi army and Kurdish fighters team up to oust ISIS
An image that illustrates this article Afghanistan's first snowfall brings hunger and misery for many