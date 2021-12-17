Gaza shelter helps paralysed animals – in pictures

All photos: AFP

The Sulala Society for Animal Care shelter in Gaza City uses wheels from children's bicycles to build mobility devices for disabled cats and dogs.

Lucy ventures out in her new wheelchair, which is made using parts from a children's bicycle.

Saed al-Aer, who helps to run the shelter, adjusts Lucy's wheelchair.

The animal shelter has received donations from charities in Australia and Britain.

There are no dedicated medical centres to treat sick or injured animals in Gaza.

The Sulala Society for Animal Care shelter in Gaza City.