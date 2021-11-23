Kuwait's crown prince re-appoints Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid as PM

Kuwait's crown prince issued an Emiri decree on Tuesday reinstating Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid as prime minister with the responsibility of forming a new cabinet, state news agency Kuna reported.

Last week, Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed issued a decree to commission his half-brother and Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Sabah with key constitutional powers, including assigning a new prime minister, according to a statement by Emiri Diwan.

Read More Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf commissions Crown Prince with key constitutional powers

The Emir of Kuwait has final say on all state matters.

Sheikh Meshal had met former parliament speakers and prime ministers over the past two days for consultations prior to assigning the prime minister.

The previous government, the third led by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid, was the second to resign this year following a feud with Kuwait's elected parliament. The stalemate had hindered fiscal reform and paralysed legislative work.

The new cabinet will be Sheikh Sabah's third cabinet in about two years.

The oil-rich state's economy has been hit hard in the past two years because of a drop in oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kuwait has had 17 governments and eight elections since 2006.