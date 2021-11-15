Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf commissions Crown Prince with key constitutional powers

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf issued a decree on Monday to commission the Crown Prince with key constitutional powers, Kuwait’s state news agency reported on Sunday.

The reason for the move wasn’t revealed.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, has the last say in state affairs and policies. He can dissolve the parliament and appoint new governments.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al Sabah, 80, was appointed in 2020.

Read More Kuwait's Emir issues decrees granting amnesty to several convicted citizens

The Emir commissioned Shiekh Meshaal in the decree with launching the mandatory consultations to choose a new prime minister, tasking him with forming the new cabinet and accepting the resignation of the cabinets and ministers.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid attends a special National Assembly session to review the government’s measures to control Covid-19 and its emerging strains in the capital, Kuwait City. EPA

According to the decree, the Crown Prince can also suggest laws and approve them, issue emiri decrees, announce the state of emergency and enter into international agreements.

On Sunday, the emir ordered a meeting for caretaker prime minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah, parliament speaker Marzouq Al Ghanem and head of the Supreme judiciary council in Bayan Palace, according to Kuna.

The caretaker pm and Mr Marzouq later met the crown prince.

Prior to his appointment, Sheikh Meshaal had been deputy chief of the National Guard since 2004 and was head of State Security for 13 years after joining the interior ministry in the 1960s.

He attended Britain's Hendon Police College and spent much of his career helping build the Gulf Arab state's security and defence apparatus.

Kuwait has the world's sixth-largest known oil reserves.

The current emir is the 16th ruler in a dynasty that has ruled Kuwait for 250 years.

In July 2003, the emir issued a landmark decree separating the post of prime minister from the crown prince for the first time since Kuwait’s independence.