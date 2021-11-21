Street art murals in Baghdad - in pictures

All photos: EPA

A in the Al Anbarieen heritage neighbourhood in Baghdad's Khadimiya city, Iraq. The graffiti was done by the Butterfly Effect team, which includes a group of Iraqi painters who volunteered to paint the walls of the houses of heritage neighbourhoods of Baghdad, 'to beautify the walls of old houses with colours and drawings in order to give hope and happiness and encourage a culture of art and peace in society', said Ali Khalifa, one of the Butterfly Effect team.

Iraqi artist Ali Khalifa decorates the wall of an old house at Al Anbarieen heritage neighbourhood in Baghdad's Khadimiya city, Iraq.

Murals in Al Anbarieen heritage neighbourhood in Baghdad.

An artist works on a small butterfly mural in Khadimiya city, Baghdad.

A mural in Al Anbarieen heritage neighbourhood of Baghdad.

Murals in Al Anbarieen heritage neighbourhood in Baghdad.

Murals brighten a narrow street in Al Anbarieen heritage neighbourhood in Baghdad.