Life in Syrian city slowly returns to normal following end of jihadist rule - in pictures

The vegetable market near the Clock Tower Square in Syria's northern city of Raqa is today a hive of activity.

AFP

The square was formerly used for executions and beheadings by jihadists during the city's occupation by the Islamic State group. AFP

AFP

Today, however, where executions took place, traffic and people move freely.

AFP

Friends and family typically choose the central location as a place to meet.

AFP

Yet, for some, the familiar surroundings serve only as a reminder of the past.

AFP

The 'roundabout of hell' was once a stage for executions.

AFP

But improvements are being seen in the city and the arrival of lights, benches, cafes and restaurants are giving residents hope for a better future.