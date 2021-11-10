Egyptian furniture maker repurposes wood from sunken ships - in pictures

Shaheer Maged, an Egyptian furniture maker in the coastal city of Alexandria, carries wood from sunken ships that he will use to make new pieces.

Reuters

He says he enjoys using wood from the ships because it has "history and character".

Reuters

He believes using the salvaged wood makes his furniture unique. "The wood ... takes the colours of the ships, it has holes where nails used to be," he says.

Reuters

Mr Maged carries a plank along a beach in Alexandria, about 220 kilometres north-west of the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Reuters

The wood is also protected from insects because of its exposure to saltwater and the sun, he says.

Reuters

Mr Maged started his furniture-making business in 2015, having previously worked as an orthopaedic surgeon.

Reuters

He sells finished pieces to his friends and customers online, or displays them at exhibitions.