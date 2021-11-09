The time is ripe for organic farmers in Tunisia - in pictures

It's harvest season for farmers in Tunisia. Here workers collect olives at an organic grove in Oudhna, near Tunis.

AFP

Out of 250 categories of organic products grown in Tunisia, around 60 are exported.

AFP

Despite its small size, Tunisia ranks 30th in the world and first in Africa in terms of area certified for organic farming.

AFP

Tunisian farmer Sarah Shili says going organic is 'the future of farming' - and as demand surges in North Africa and beyond, the sector is blooming.

AFP

Ms Shili owns a farm near Tunis that produces organic-certified vegetables, fruit and cereal crops in a way that 'respects nature'.

AFP

The farm's revenues have surged thanks to strong demand and the growth of online sales, multiplying five times in as many years to hit 100,000 euros in 2020.