Libya election candidates to start registering in early November

Candidates for Libya's general election can register in the first half of November after logistical and technical preparations are completed, Emad Al Sayeh, the head of the country's High National Elections Commission, said on Sunday.

The first round of presidential elections will take place on December 24, and a second round alongside parliamentary elections will be announced at a later date, Mr Al Sayeh said, at a press conference in Tripoli.

“We want to underscore our venerable judicial system which we are proud of … and which we should refer to to build a state of law,” Mr Al Sayeh said, addressing widespread scepticism of the electoral process.

“A message to the Libyans: the commission will not renege on its promise to hold free and fair elections,” he said.

The elections are seen as a major step towards ending decades-long conflicts that erupted after the fall of former dictator Moammar Al Gadhafi in 2011.

Also on Sunday, Aref Ali Nayed, chairman of the Ihya Libya [reviving Libya] party, announced his intention to run in the presidential election.

On Thursday, Libya's capital Tripoli hosted the Libya Stabilisation Conference, with ministers from France, Egypt, Italy, Russia, the US, and the UAE present, among others.

Attendees and members of Libya's government pushed against foreign interference in the national vote.

“There is no other option but to respect fully the principle of non-interference. Deterrent actions should be taken against all those who interfere in others' sovereignty,” Libya's Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said on Friday.