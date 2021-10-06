Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, met Najla Mangoush, Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday.

The two senior officials “discussed the prospects of further consolidating the strong relations between the two nations,” Wam, the UAE’s official news agency, said.

The meeting was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

“Sheikh Mansour affirmed the UAE’s full support for all efforts aimed at achieving security, peace and well-being in Libya, including the initiative of the Libyan government to ensure the country’s stability,” Wam said.

A Libyan Government of National Unity was formed in March, led by interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

On Monday, Libyan MPs adopted a bill regulating the parliamentary elections, a few weeks after voting on a bill for the presidential vote.

The times of the votes are still being discussed.