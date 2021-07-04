Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed attends National Defence Course graduation ceremony

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, attended a ceremony for graduates of this year’s National Defence Course. (�/WAM)

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed attended a ceremony for graduates of this year’s National Defence Course on Sunday.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs told graduates of the eighth batch that the college receives significant support from the country’s leadership.

He said the Armed Forces “represent a source of pride and appreciation for every Emirati citizen”.

In addition to supporting the country’s development and economic success, the military plays an important role in all stages of the nation’s development, he said, according to a statement released on Wam.

Sheikh Mansour congratulated the graduates and urged them to use their knowledge and skills to strengthen the Armed Forces, police and state institutions while serving their country.

He also wished them success in their professional careers at the ceremony, which was held at Qasr Al Watan.

Maj Gen Staff Aqab Shahin Al Ali, commandant of the National Defence College, said the college was proud to have trained a new batch of promising leaders who have acquired distinguished academic knowledge and skills.

Sheikh Mansour presented certificates to the graduates at the end of the ceremony.

The event was attended by Mohammed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Ali Al Ketbi, chairman of the Government Support Department, and Matar Al Dhaheri, undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, among others.

Brief scores: Huesca 0 Real Madrid 1 Bale 8'

Who are the Sacklers? The Sackler family is a transatlantic dynasty that owns Purdue Pharma, which manufactures and markets OxyContin, one of the drugs at the centre of America's opioids crisis. The family is well known for their generous philanthropy towards the world's top cultural institutions, including Guggenheim Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, Tate in Britain, Yale University and the Serpentine Gallery, to name a few. Two branches of the family control Purdue Pharma. Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg were Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York before the First World War. They had three sons. The first, Arthur, died before OxyContin was invented. The second, Mortimer, who died aged 93 in 2010, was a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. The third, Raymond, died aged 97 in 2017 and was also a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. It was Arthur, a psychiatrist and pharmaceutical marketeer, who started the family business dynasty. He and his brothers bought a small company called Purdue Frederick; among their first products were laxatives and prescription earwax remover. Arthur's branch of the family has not been involved in Purdue for many years and his daughter, Elizabeth, has spoken out against it, saying the company's role in America's drugs crisis is "morally abhorrent". The lawsuits that were brought by the attorneys general of New York and Massachussetts named eight Sacklers. This includes Kathe, Mortimer, Richard, Jonathan and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, who are all the children of either Mortimer or Raymond. Then there's Theresa Sackler, who is Mortimer senior's widow; Beverly, Raymond's widow; and David Sackler, Raymond's grandson. Members of the Sackler family are rarely seen in public.

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

