Israeli forces capture two Palestinian escapees days after prison break

Police officers investigate the area where six Palestinians managed to escape from the Gilboa prison overnight on Monday. Getty Images

Israeli forces on Friday captured two of the six Palestinians who escaped from a high-security prison this week, sparking a massive manhunt across Israel and the occupied West Bank.

“Police officers from the northern brigade arrested two of the escaped prisoners in Mount Precipice in Nazareth” in northern Israel, authorities said in a statement.

The police did not immediately identify which of the six fugitives had been detained in Nazareth, an Arab-majority city which lies around 18 kilometres north-west from the Gilboa prison, where the prisoners were being held.

The detainees' predawn escape on Monday - achieved by digging a tunnel in a cell - has shocked Israel and sparked celebrations among Palestinians.

A vast search has been under way, with attention focused mainly on Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank, which is both home to most of the escapees and close to Gilboa prison.

