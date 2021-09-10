Israeli forces capture two Palestinian escapees days after prison break

Six detainees escaped from a high-security prison on Monday

Police officers investigate the area where six Palestinians managed to escape from the Gilboa prison overnight on Monday. Getty Images

The National
Sep 10, 2021

Israeli forces on Friday captured two of the six Palestinians who escaped from a high-security prison this week, sparking a massive manhunt across Israel and the occupied West Bank.

“Police officers from the northern brigade arrested two of the escaped prisoners in Mount Precipice in Nazareth” in northern Israel, authorities said in a statement.

Read More
Israel detains more relatives of escaped Palestinian prisoners

The police did not immediately identify which of the six fugitives had been detained in Nazareth, an Arab-majority city which lies around 18 kilometres north-west from the Gilboa prison, where the prisoners were being held.

The detainees' predawn escape on Monday - achieved by digging a tunnel in a cell - has shocked Israel and sparked celebrations among Palestinians.

A vast search has been under way, with attention focused mainly on Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank, which is both home to most of the escapees and close to Gilboa prison.

Updated: September 10th 2021, 8:03 PM
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
IsraelWest BankPalestinePrisons
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Israeli forces capture two Palestinian escapees days after prison break
Israeli forces capture two Palestinian escapees days after prison break
An image that illustrates this article EU calls on Lebanon's new Cabinet to act quickly to solve economic crisis
EU calls on Lebanon's new Cabinet to act quickly to solve economic crisis
An image that illustrates this article New Lebanese government could curb country's freefall
New Lebanese government could curb country's freefall
An image that illustrates this article Why Lebanon's new foreign chief is no stranger to a stand-off
Why Lebanon's new foreign chief is no stranger to a stand-off