The prisoners escaped at night from the Gilboa prison, which is described as one of Israel's most secure complexes.

Israeli police on Monday were searching northern Israel and the occupied West Bank for six Palestinians who escaped from a high-security prison.

Israel’s Army Radio said the men escaped through a tunnel and appeared to have received some help from outside.

It said the prisoners included Zakariye Zubeidi, a former militant leader of Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, as well as three militants serving life sentences for involvement in deadly attacks on Israelis.

The men were believed to be heading for Jenin, where the Palestinian Authority wields little control and where militants in recent weeks have openly clashed with Israeli forces.

A police official said the Israeli military (IDF) and other agencies were involved in the search operation.

“In a joint effort, IDF and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) troops are assisting the Israeli police and the Israeli Prison Service in searching after the six security prisoners that escaped the Gilboa Prison earlier this morning. Likewise, IDF aircraft have been assigned for observation tasks.”

Authorities in nearby towns were on high alert and roadblocks were set up.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the escape a “grave incident” that required maximum effort by Israel’s various security branches.

The prisoners escaped on the eve of the Jewish New Year.

A spokesman for the Palestinian militant group Hamas called the escape a “victory for the will and determination of our heroic prisoners".

If you go The flights Etihad (www.etihad.com) and Spice Jet (www.spicejet.com) fly direct from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Pune respectively from Dh1,000 return including taxes. Pune airport is 90 minutes away by road. The hotels A stay at Atmantan Wellness Resort (www.atmantan.com) costs from Rs24,000 (Dh1,235) per night, including taxes, consultations, meals and a treatment package.



