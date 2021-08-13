Mob lynches man suspected of starting fires in Algeria

Smoke rises from a wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the capital Algiers, Algeria. (RYAD KRAMDI/AFP)

A crowd in Algeria beat to death a man they accused of involvement in setting deadly fires that the president said were largely the work of arsonists.

At least 69 people have died in fires that broke out on Monday, mainly in the North African country's Kabylie region.

Algeria's state prosecutor said it was investigating the lynching in Larbaa Nath Irathen, in the Tizi Ouzou district, one of the worst hit by the fires.

Video footage posted online on Wednesday showed a crowd beating to death Jamal Ben Ismail, 38, and setting him on fire.

The state prosecutor said those responsible "will receive a severe punishment", and that "odious crimes should not remain unpunished".

The Algerian League for the Defence of Human Rights branded the killing as "barbaric and atrocious".

"Scenes of the lynching and torching of the suspected arsonist – a young artist who had come to help put out the fires – are shocking," the Algerian group said.

Ben Ismail's father, quoted by local media, called for calm as he urged the authorities to "shed light" on his son's death.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Thursday that 22 people had been arrested on suspicion of starting the fires.

"Some fires have been caused by high temperatures but criminal hands were behind most of them," Mr Tebboune said in a televised speech. "We have arrested 22 suspects, including 11 in Tizi Ouzou. Justice will perform its duty."

Algeria on Thursday began observing a three-day mourning period for those killed in the fires. The dead include 28 soldiers the army sent to help firefighters contain the fires.

"It's a disaster ... disaster. But our strength will not collapse," Mr Tebboune said, praising aid caravans from other provinces to provide affected regions with food, medicine and other donated material.

"We must preserve national unity ... I insist on national unity," he said.

As well as sending soldiers, the army has been using six helicopters to extinguish blazes. They are supported by two firefighting planes hired from the European Union and which have been in action since early on Thursday.

Two more planes will arrive from Spain on Friday and a third one from Switzerland in the next three days, Mr Tebboune said.

The fires broke out amid record high temperatures in the Mediterranean region where other countries are also fighting wide-ranging fires, including neighbouring Tunisia, Italy, Greece and Turkey.

How to play the stock market recovery in 2021? If you are looking to build your long-term wealth in 2021 and beyond, the stock market is still the best place to do it as equities powered on despite the pandemic. Investing in individual stocks is not for everyone and most private investors should stick to mutual funds and ETFs, but there are some thrilling opportunities for those who understand the risks. Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, says the 20 best-performing US and European stocks have delivered an average return year-to-date of 148 per cent, measured in local currency terms. Online marketplace Etsy was the best performer with a return of 330.6 per cent, followed by communications software company Sinch (315.4 per cent), online supermarket HelloFresh (232.8 per cent) and fuel cells specialist NEL (191.7 per cent). Mr Garnry says digital companies benefited from the lockdown, while green energy firms flew as efforts to combat climate change were ramped up, helped in part by the European Union’s green deal. Electric car company Tesla would be on the list if it had been part of the S&P 500 Index, but it only joined on December 21. “Tesla has become one of the most valuable companies in the world this year as demand for electric vehicles has grown dramatically,” Mr Garnry says. By contrast, the 20 worst-performing European stocks fell 54 per cent on average, with European banks hit by the economic fallout from the pandemic, while cruise liners and airline stocks suffered due to travel restrictions. As demand for energy fell, the oil and gas industry had a tough year, too. Mr Garnry says the biggest story this year was the “absolute crunch” in so-called value stocks, companies that trade at low valuations compared to their earnings and growth potential. He says they are “heavily tilted towards financials, miners, energy, utilities and industrials, which have all been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic”. “The last year saw these cheap stocks become cheaper and expensive stocks have become more expensive.” This has triggered excited talk about the “great value rotation” but Mr Garnry remains sceptical. “We need to see a breakout of interest rates combined with higher inflation before we join the crowd.” Always remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Last year’s winners often turn out to be this year’s losers, and vice-versa.

Brief scores: Toss: Rajputs, elected to field first Sindhis 94-6 (10 ov) Watson 42; Munaf 3-20 Rajputs 96-0 (4 ov) Shahzad 74 not out

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

if you go Getting there Etihad (Etihad.com), Emirates (emirates.com) and Air France (www.airfrance.com) fly to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, from Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. Return flights cost from around Dh3,785. It takes about 40 minutes to get from Paris to Compiègne by train, with return tickets costing €19. The Glade of the Armistice is 6.6km east of the railway station. Staying there On a handsome, tree-lined street near the Chateau’s park, La Parenthèse du Rond Royal (laparenthesedurondroyal.com) offers spacious b&b accommodation with thoughtful design touches. Lots of natural woods, old fashioned travelling trunks as decoration and multi-nozzle showers are part of the look, while there are free bikes for those who want to cycle to the glade. Prices start at €120 a night. More information: musee-armistice-14-18.fr ; compiegne-tourisme.fr; uk.france.fr

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Essentials The flights

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

TCL INFO Teams:

