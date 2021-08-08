Ebrahim Raisi given his first vaccine dose as Covid-19 continues to ravage Iran

President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran receives the first dose of the country's home-grown vaccine against Covid-19 in Tehran. Reuters

Iran's newly inaugurated hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, publicly received his first dose of the COVIran Barekat vaccine, developed in Iran, on Sunday.

Mr Raisi urged public health officials to speed up vaccinations before the winter sets in, state-run media reported.

Only 3.3 per cent of Iran's nearly 85 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to data compiled from government sources by the Our World in Data project at the UK's University of Oxford.

Iran has been dealing with its most severe surge of the coronavirus to date and reported more new infections and deaths on Sunday than any other day since the pandemic began.

The health authorities recorded more than 39,600 new cases and 542 deaths from the virus.

The death toll exceeds the previous record set during Iran’s coronavirus surge last November. This signals that the current wave is getting worse. The new highs push Iran’s total number of infections to more than 4.1 million and its death toll more than 94,000 – the highest in the Middle East.

This rush of new cases, fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant, has overwhelmed hospitals. Iran has never had so many Covid-19 patients in critical condition. More than 6,460 severe cases were reported on Sunday.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week ordered officials to discuss the possibility of a total national shutdown.

Government officials have been reticent to enforce a lockdown owing to fears about its economic impact. Iran's economy has been damaged by years of US sanctions.

As a result of US measures that complicate banking transactions, Iran has struggled to gain access to many of the vaccines on the market.

It has since vigorously promoted the local production of coronavirus vaccines, doling out the experimental COVIran Barekat shot to most healthcare workers. Iran’s government announced that its domestic vaccine provides 85 per cent protection from the coronavirus, without disclosing data or details.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East