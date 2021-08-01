Palestinians face Israeli court in Sheikh Jarrah evictions case

Protesters rally against Israeli settlement activity in Sheikh Jarrah, occupied East Jerusalem, on July 30. AFP

A legal battle lasting more than a decade over Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem reaches Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday, when a ruling may be issued that will have a lasting impact far beyond the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

The Sheikh Jarrah case has captured global attention in recent months due to a campaign launched by the Palestinian residents, who risk being evicted and having their homes handed to Israeli settlers.

Protests ahead of the Supreme Court hearing initially scheduled for May were met with an intense response by Israeli police, whose forces used mounted officers, rubber bullets, tear gas and foul-smelling “skunk” liquid against demonstrators.

Some protesters threw stones at police officers during the rallies in April and May, a period in which hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of Israeli police officers were hurt in clashes around East Jerusalem.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood A firefighter tackles a burning car belonging to Jewish settlers in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem, on May 6, 2021. Tension is rising over a bid to evict Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by the settlers. Reuters (Reuters)

The violence was followed by the 11-day Israel-Gaza war, the worst fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants since 2014.

While the rallies have since subsided, there have been renewed protests in the run-up to the hearing, which was rescheduled to August 2.

Police officers have, meanwhile, kept up their presence in the neighbourhood, setting up checkpoints at the entrances to the street where residents are under eviction orders.

Quote All the world is speaking about Sheikh Jarrah. Saleh Diab, resident

“My son, 11 years old, when he wants to go to school or come back, they want to check him,” said Saleh Diab, whose family is facing an eviction order in a separate case.

The 51-year-old, who was born in Sheikh Jarrah, described the past three months as “a very difficult life” in the neighbourhood.

Living along the street, Mayar Mazen described her brother’s encounters at a checkpoint.

“Now when he’s coming to open the door, from here, they’re saying: ‘no, no, you don’t live here, give me your ID',” the 31-year-old said on Saturday, while police officers checked the IDs of boys entering the street.

Close to Jerusalem’s Old City, the area now dotted with consulates and hotels had swaths of open land in the 1950s when the residents’ descendants arrived in Sheikh Jarrah.

East Jerusalem was then under the control of the Jordanian authorities, who built properties for Palestinians who had fled their homes following the establishment of Israel in 1948.

The families’ future was upended by the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, which saw the Jordanians routed from East Jerusalem by the Israeli military.

Israeli law grants those who owned land in East Jerusalem before 1948 the right to reclaim it, while Palestinians are banned from recovering their properties in what became Israel.

Israeli courts have repeatedly ruled in favour of settler organisations that have obtained property deeds, though the high-profile Sheikh Jarrah case has drawn attention to such proceedings.

“Everything is possible in the case of Sheikh Jarrah,” said Sami Irsheid, a lawyer representing the four families whose case will be heard on Monday.

Israel’s highest court must decide whether to hear the families’ appeal against the eviction orders.

“The court has three options. The first is to reject the application to appeal,” said Mr Irsheid, upholding the lower court’s ruling and paving the way for the families’ eviction.

It could alternatively accept the Palestinians’ case and begin hearing their appeal, or delay such procedures to a later date.

Just days ahead of the hearing, Mr Irsheid and Husni Abu Hussein, another lawyer representing the families, submitted a new legal opinion which they hope will influence the outcome.

It argues that Israeli law does not supersede Jordanian legislation, under which the homes were built and given to the Palestinian residents.

Even if the Supreme Court rules against the Palestinians and gives them a deadline to leave their homes, the Cabinet could delay the police in enforcing the evictions.

“The government can say, ‘right now we cannot send the forces because it’s too delicate’. So they can buy more time, even after a ruling,” said Hagit Ofran, the settlements expert at Israeli NGO Peace Now, at Friday’s protest in the neighbourhood.

Israel’s new government came into office in June and will be wary of a repeat of the violence and unrest seen in Sheikh Jarrah earlier this year.

Opposite a house strewn with Israeli flags, where settlers now live, Mr Diab sat in his home and considered the upcoming hearing.

“All the world is speaking about Sheikh Jarrah,” he said.

“Maybe, they want to give you [a delay of] another six months, to be quiet, and for everyone to forget what happened in Sheikh Jarrah.”

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh317,671 On sale: now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.