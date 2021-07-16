Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghan border fighting

An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat, 2017. (Reuters/REUTERS)

Pulitzer prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed amid fighting between the Afghan troops and Taliban militants in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province. He was embedded with the Afghan troops.

Afghan ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay confirmed Siddiqui's death on Twitter, writing that he was," deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters.”

Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters. pic.twitter.com/sGlsKHHein — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) July 16, 2021

Siddiqui headed international news agency Reuters Pictures multimedia team in India. He was part of a seven-member Reuters photography team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for feature photography.

Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement, "We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region,"

"Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

Siddiqui told Reuters he had been wounded in the arm by shrapnel earlier on Friday while reporting on the clash. He was treated and had been recovering when Taliban fighters retreated from the fighting in Spin Boldak. Siddiqui had been posting to Twitter about the ongoing fighting. Just days prior to his death he posted a video to Twitter showing the humvee he was travelling in get targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds.

The Humvee in which I was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds and other weapons. I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead. pic.twitter.com/wipJmmtupp — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

As a photojournalist has covered stories across the Middle East, Asia and Europe, Siddiqui covered the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugee crisis, Hong Kong protests, the Nepal earthquake, Mass Games in North Korea and living conditions of asylum seekers in Switzerland. He has also produced a photo series on Muslim converts in England. Before his latest assignment in Afghanistan, Siddiqui covered the Covid-19 crisis in India. His powerful images of the exodus of thousands of migrant workers from India's cities in 2020 drew the world's attention to the pandemic situation in the country.

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. "Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic," said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. "Some have got used to being at home don't want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. "We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. "It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being." Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. "They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families," a team member said. "Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules."

