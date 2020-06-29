From trimming to skin care: how to maintain a beard in an age of face masks

If you are sporting a beard right now then there are probably a few things we should discuss. Firstly, have you been outside? It is 38°C – this is not the weather for a beard my friends. Secondly, there is a chance it could render the still essential face mask less potent in the fight against Covid-19.

As it turns out, the 21st century’s favourite facial hair is fundamentally flawed when it comes to your mask.

Quote <span>Proper trimming is necessary, along with a knowledge of safe beard patterns</span>

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US, some beards could make a mask less effective due to inadequate sealing,” says Dr Rahul Chaudhary, specialist dermatologist at Medcare Medical Centre. “That means proper trimming is necessary, along with a knowledge of safe beard patterns.”

Even without facial hair, that layer of fabric over your face can cause men’s skin untold problems, particularly when you add the heat in the Middle East. “You are risking allergic reactions, eczema flare-ups and other irritations,” says Chaudhary. “If you then have a beard, you can potentially add ingrown hairs to that list, too.”

But while all sensible suggestions might point towards a clean shave, that would be to underestimate the will and dedication of a beard-grower. For many, their facial hair is a badge of honour. It will not be lost without a fight.

In 2017, the CDC acknowledged this and shared a chart of facial hair that would not interfere with the effectiveness of a face mask. According to them, beards were out, as were Dali-esque moustaches and even long stubble.

Carlos Gamal, founder of Dubai’s CG Barbershop recommends 3 to 6 millimetres of facial hair. Courtesy CG Barbershop

For those willing to dig out the razor then, thankfully, there are ways to soften the blow. “The style we would recommend to ensure mask effectiveness is a number one or two all over,” says Carlos Gamal, founder of Dubai’s CG Barbershop. “That is about 3 to 6 millimetres. Then you can play with the style of it with a fade, a natural line-up or failing that, just go for the classic clean-shaven look.”

But what about when it is not simply an issue of style? Rooted in the idea of faith and masculinity, a beard in the Middle East can often have a religious significance. That means shaving – even trimming – might not be an option. Which is where things get complicated.

It only takes a cursory glance online to see that nobody really makes an effective face mask for people with beards. When you consider the amount of paraphernalia you can buy to look after them, it is difficult to see how the market was missed. There are disposable masks, those with logos and even Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand version for $150 (Dh550), but all in the typical N95 mould that are too small to cover a long beard.

Typical face masks are too small to cover your typical beard.

If you are not buying, then you may be making masks, but the world of YouTube tutorials is, well ... murky. While a number of videos espouse the virtues of a bandana – not bad if you do not mind a bank robber aesthetic – one expert takes things a step further. Dan Bearded has 26,000 followers and wears a cap that says: ‘Keep it Rugged’. He seems far more concerned with making sure his beard is on-point than he is about defending himself against the coronavirus. The upshot? Dan recommends a child’s blanket as his face mask. Yes, let that sink in.

For those still determined to keep their beard, there are a few basics that can hold you in good stead. Firstly, look after it. “Ensure the beard is washed with a good beard shampoo and dried properly,” says Gamal. “The drying is very important because if it’s damp it can cause beard dandruff and itching. We do not recommend using oil or balm before wearing a mask. This can make it greasy and leave you feeling uncomfortable, especially in the Middle Eastern climate.”

When it comes to the fit of the mask, if you cannot buy something that covers your beard in full then, “a lengthier homemade fabric-based mask is advised,” says Chaudhary. “Avoid running your hands through your beard, then wash and dry it daily.”

If you are willing to shave, then you will have a mask that works better, but skin that still requires some maintenance.

“Clean your face and moisturise before wearing the mask,” he concludes. “Then, once removed, clean and exfoliate before applying a soothing moisturiser.”

So, while face mask grooming is clearly an evolving science, there may have to be some sacrifices made along the way in order to keep you as safe – and as smooth-skinned – as possible. Best advice? If you have a beard, shave it off.

Or else, you could be the one to invent a beard-friendly face mask.

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

The Saga Continues Wu-Tang Clan (36 Chambers / Entertainment One)

THE BIO Age: 30 Favourite book: The Power of Habit Favourite quote: "The world is full of good people, if you cannot find one, be one" Favourite exercise: The snatch Favourite colour: Blue

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Reading List Practitioners of mindful eating recommend the following books to get you started: Savor: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Thich Nhat Hanh and Dr Lilian Cheung How to Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh The Mindful Diet by Dr Ruth Wolever Mindful Eating by Dr Jan Bays How to Raise a Mindful Eaterby Maryann Jacobsen

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, first leg Liverpool v Bayern Munich, midnight, Wednesday, BeIN Sports

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Match info: Portugal 1

End of free parking - paid-for parking will be rolled across Abu Dhabi island on August 18 - drivers will have three working weeks leeway before fines are issued - areas that are currently free to park - around Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Maqta Bridge, Mussaffah Bridge and the Corniche - will now require a ticket - villa residents will need a permit to park outside their home. One vehicle is Dh800 and a second is Dh1,200. - The penalty for failing to pay for a ticket after 10 minutes will be Dh200 - Parking on a patch of sand will incur a fine of Dh300

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

