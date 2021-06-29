Dubai residents challenged to take part in world-first 'Marathon at Home' initiative

If you’re looking for a way to keep yourself fit and healthy at home during the coronavirus outbreak, step up to Dubai Sports Council’s latest challenge.

In collaboration with Asics Middle East and 530 Run club, the Dubai Sports Council is challenging the city’s residents to take part in its new initiative, Marathon at Home, set to take place on Friday, April 10.

Residents are being challenged to run a full marathon – 42.195 kilometres – within the confines of their own home, whether that means inside, in a garden or even on a balcony. Runners can decide on their own course, but there are two rules: no running on a treadmill and, of course, no running in a public place.

The timed race will be the first in the world, organisers say, and will take place between the hours of 8am and 6pm, with a 10-hour time cap. Participants will be required to join the Marathon at Home group on running app Strava via their tracker watch or smartphone, in order for their time and progress to be registered.

The initiative is part of DSC's Be Fit, Be Safe and #stayhome campaigns, designed to keep residents fit and healthy while also helping to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

While there won't be an official finish line or medal ceremony, there will still be prizes for taking part. The top three men and women to finish will receive a full Asics running kit, as well as a finisher medal and an entry ticket to the Moscow Marathon, which is set to take place in September. The top 10 finishers will receive 10 Electrical Muscle Stimulation functional training sessions from Vertexfitness. All finishers will receive a medal, certificate and T-shirt.

"We are really pleased to announce this first-of-its-kind marathon in association with Dubai Sports Council and Asics Middle East," says Fuad Naser, founder of the 530 Run club.

“With the spread of Covid-19, it was our responsibility to support the government and country in promoting #stayhome in order to #staysafe. These challenging situations inspired us to think out of the box and give our community a way to achieve and maintain an active lifestyle, while still #stayinghome.”

You can register to take part in the initiative at www.530run.ae until Monday, April 6.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

You might also like Bill Gates: How the world can end the coronavirus pandemic

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Sprint – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Curlin Stakes – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (D) 2,200m 8.15pm: UAE Oaks – Group 3 (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,600m 9.25pm: Balanchine – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 10pm: Al Shindagha Sprint – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m

