Al Marmoom Ultramarathon 2022: gruelling four-day trek to take place in February

Long-distance runners and endurance athletes have a new event to train for, as dates have been announced for next year’s Al Marmoom Ultramarathon.

The race, organised by Dubai Sports Council in association with FittGroup, will take place over four days from February 8 to 11, 2022, across various desert locations in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, the largest project of its kind in the world.

The reserve is spread across more than 40 hectares of land that’s home to more than 200 native bird species, and almost 160 species of migratory birds and other endangered species, as well as Arabian oryx, gazelles and foxes.

The race will feature a number of stages, including a 24-hour non-stop challenge. Exact distances are yet to be announced.

The 'world's longest desert race' first debuted in Dubai in 2018. Courtesy Dubai Sports Council

“This exciting new race in Al Marmoom Ultramarathon series will offer runners an opportunity to challenge themselves both physically and mentally,” said Daniel Bornventure, race director at FittGroup.

“It will be a tough endurance race over a number of different desert terrains, each chosen to offer not only a challenge for the runners, but also highlighting the beauty of Dubai’s desert heritage.”

The top three participants in each race category will receive trophies and prizes, while everyone will get a finisher medal.

Al Marmoom Dune Run debuted in 2020. Courtesy of Dubai Sports Council

Al Marmoom Ultramarathon debuted in 2018 as the world's longest desert race. The gruelling five-day trek covered a distance of 270 kilometres, while in the second iteration in 2019, elite athletes from across the world flew to the UAE for a 300km race. There was also a 100km leg that took place over 24 hours and one over 50km.

A shorter event took place in March, with Butti Al Nuaimi winning the 50km leg.

