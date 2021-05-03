Vaccinated individuals in Dubai can access these gyms for free

Taking care of your body has been at the forefront of everyone’s mind over the last year.

Which is why the Dubai Sports Council has launched a new initiative to help Dubai residents stay fit – while providing even more incentive to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The new Everyone is Responsible for Everyone initiative will allow fully vaccinated individuals in Dubai to have free access to a number of popular fitness centres and sports halls from May 3 to May 13.

Some of the fitness centres participating include Gold’s Gym, Fitness First, The Warehouse, Fitness 360, The Sevens, Just Play and Zabeel Ladies Club.

Those planning to take advantage of this offer will have to show a Covid-19 vaccination certification approved by the Ministry of Health or the Dubai Health Authority.

A representative for Fitness First, one of the premium gym chains in the region, clarified that non-members can turn up at any of their Dubai branches with proof of vaccination.

The offer is conditional on there being enough space as all gyms have a maximum capacity.

It is valid for gym and facility access only, not for group exercise classes.

Visitors also need to adhere to safety regulations put in place and maintain a safe distance from others.