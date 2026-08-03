Vet clinics no longer just for sick pets: UAE owners embrace new kind of pet care

Most trips to the vet used to follow a familiar pattern. Pets needed their annual vaccinations, fell ill or injured themselves, and owners simply booked an appointment, then headed home once treatment was complete.

Today, however, a growing number of pet owners are visiting for entirely different reasons.

Some are dropping their dogs off for structured fitness sessions or rehabilitation programmes. Others are booking day care so their pets can socialise while they work. Some are seeking advice on nutrition, behaviour or healthy ageing long before any medical issue arises.

In Abu Dhabi, owners can even settle into their own fitness space while their pets exercise or play a few floors away.

The changes reflect a broader transformation taking place across the UAE's pet care industry, as veterinary clinics evolve from spaces focused primarily on illness into centres that promote well-being throughout an animal's life.

More than a trip to the vet

One such example is Groomy Pets, a three-storey villa in Masdar City that combines a veterinary clinic with boarding, day care, grooming, indoor play areas and a gym all under one roof.

Groomy Pets offers a dedicated space where pet owners and pets can work out. Victor Besa / The National Info

“Providing all services that pets and pet parents need at the same centre makes their lives easier,” says Luiz Mendoza, general manager of Groomy Pets in Abu Dhabi.

“The concept is also designed to strengthen the bond between people and their pets. Modern lifestyles can make it challenging to spend quality time together, so creating spaces where owners can work, exercise or relax while remaining connected to their pets helps address a real need within the community.”

For many owners, pets are no longer simply animals that share the home but family members whose physical and emotional well-being receives the same attention given to other members of the household. That changing relationship is influencing everything from how often people visit the vet to the types of services they expect to find once they arrive.

More pet owners are turning their focus on the well-being, not just the health, of their animals. Victor Besa / The National Info

Many owners are now investing in nutrition, rehabilitation, enrichment and exercise as part of their pets' long-term well-being.

“As a veterinarian, I have also seen first-hand that a pet's well-being depends on much more than medical treatment alone,” says Mendoza. “Physical fitness, mental stimulation, socialisation, nutrition and preventive care all play a crucial role in maintaining long-term health and quality of life.”

From reactive care to prevention

Like human healthcare, veterinary medicine is placing growing emphasis on preventing illness rather than simply treating it.

“The industry is moving from a reactive model focused on treating illness to a proactive model centred on prevention, wellness, but also lifestyle,” adds Mendoza.

“Pet owners are more educated than ever and understand the importance of exercise, mental stimulation, nutrition, preventive medicine and social interaction.”

Veterinary medicine is placing growing emphasis on preventing illness rather than simply treating it. Victor Besa / The National Info

As owners become more informed, their expectations of pet care are rising.

Many are no longer satisfied with visiting one business for veterinary treatment, another for grooming, a third for boarding, and elsewhere for training or rehabilitation. Instead, they are seeking continuity of care and the convenience of having multiple services in one location.

An ecosystem for pet owners

That changing expectation was one of the reasons The Petshop, one of the UAE's largest pet retailers, decided to expand into veterinary care this year with the launch of Aura Veterinary Centre in Dubai Investment Park.

Amr Hazem, chief executive of The Petshop, says the move was driven directly by customer demand.

“Aura Veterinary Centre was developed in response to what our customers have been telling us for some time: pet families today are looking for more than individual services,” he says.

“They want a connected ecosystem that supports their pets across every stage of life, from nutrition and grooming to preventive care, diagnostics, behavioural guidance and medical treatment.”

UAE retailer The Petshop has opened its first veterinary clinic in Dubai Investment Park. Photo: Aura Veterinary Centre Info

Aura was also designed to make vet visits feel calmer and less clinical for both pets and their owners.

“We have created a modern environment that prioritises comfort, reduces stress where possible and encourages a more positive experience during veterinary visits,” he says.

Wellness over treatment

The result is a growing emphasis on wellness rather than illness.

Quote For pets, structured physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight, supports mobility, improves muscle condition and provides important mental stimulation Luis Mendoza ,

general manager of Groomy Pets

Regular check-ups are increasingly provide opportunities to discuss diet, dental care, behaviour, mobility and weight management, while rehabilitation and exercise programmes are helping pets recover from injuries or remain active as they age.

“Veterinary clinics are increasingly becoming partners in a pet’s long-term health rather than places pet parents visit only during emergencies or illness,” Hazem says.

“Regular wellness visits allow us to support healthier lifestyles, identify concerns earlier and help pet families make informed decisions throughout their pet’s life.”

Facilities are also recognising that a pet's well-being extends beyond physical health.

For Groomy Pets, that thinking inspired the creation of spaces where owners and their animals can spend time together rather than apart.

The pet gym provides structured exercise programmes tailored to different needs, from energetic dogs that require regular activity to senior animals undergoing rehabilitation.

“The benefits extend well beyond convenience,” Mendoza says. “For pets, structured physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight, supports mobility, improves muscle condition and provides important mental stimulation.”

He believes this can strengthen relationships between owners and their pets while helping address one of modern life's biggest challenges – finding enough time to spend together.

The future of pet care

Changing attitudes are also influencing what owners expect from veterinarians themselves. Rather than simply receiving a diagnosis, many now also want to understand the diagnosis.

“Pet families today expect clarity, empathy and partnership,” Hazem says. “They do not simply want a diagnosis or a treatment plan; they want to understand what is happening, why it is happening and how they can support their pet at home.”

As the UAE's pet population continues to grow, the role of the veterinary clinic appears to be changing with it. Photo: Aura Veterinary Center Info

He says that means looking beyond symptoms.

“There is also a stronger focus on root causes. For example, a skin problem may be linked to allergies, nutrition, parasites or another medical issue. A change in behaviour may reflect pain, anxiety or an underlying health condition.”

Both believe the shift towards preventive care is only beginning.

Hazem expects advances in diagnostics, imaging, genetic screening and predictive healthcare to make veterinary medicine increasingly personalised, while digital health records and technology will help owners stay more connected to their pets' care.

Mendoza believes integrated facilities combining healthcare, boarding, fitness and enrichment will also become increasingly common as owners seek convenience without compromising on quality.

As the UAE's pet population continues to grow, the role of the veterinary clinic appears to be changing with it.

“I believe the future of pet care lies in creating environments where pets can thrive physically, mentally and socially, while giving owners access to the expertise, facilities and support they need throughout their pet's lifetime,” says Mendoza.