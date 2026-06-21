PCOS vs PMOS: Why experts are adding metabolism to the equation in women's health

For nearly a century, one of the most common hormonal disorders that women face had been defined by – and limited to – ovarian health. That incomplete definition, it has come to light recently, led to delayed medical care and insufficient diagnoses.

Affecting an estimated one in 10 women worldwide according to the World Health Organisation, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has no single definitive test to diagnose it and many of its significant health risks extend beyond the female reproductive system.

What’s in a name and why it matters

For Georgie Ricks, nutritionist, personal trainer and founder of It’s a PCOS Party, the diagnosis led her on a decade-long journey of trying to course-correct. She experienced unexplained weight gain, despite playing regular competitive sports, as well as facial hair, acne and an irregular menstrual cycle for two years, until she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome at the age of 14.

'Patients often arrive after a long journey during which each symptom was treated separately,' says obstetrician-gynecologist Viktoria Shustovao. Photo: Longevium Clinic Info

While doctors explained the impact PCOS had on her menstrual cycle, they did not address fatigue, insulin resistance and weight fluctuations that are some of the more challenging aspects of the condition. The cause remains unknown, occurring when hormonal imbalance leads to above-average androgen levels, irregular or infrequent periods, heavy bleeding, infrequent ovulation and changes in appearance including, but not limited to, excessive facial or body hair, female pattern baldness and oilier skin. Efforts to better define the condition have spanned decades and involved multidisciplinary research across countries.

At the 28th European Congress of Endocrinology in May 2026, it was announced that PCOS would be renamed to polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS). Published in The Lancet, the renaming lends weight to a growing movement that argues the condition has been widely misunderstood by patients and the healthcare system.

“The relief comes from finally having an explanation for symptoms a woman may have lived with for years: irregular periods, acne, excessive hair growth, hair loss, weight gain or difficulty conceiving. Very often, patients arrive after a long journey during which each symptom was treated separately,” says Dr Viktoria Shustovao, obstetrician-gynecologist, reproductive medicine specialist and gynaecological endocrinologist at Longevium Clinic, Dubai.

Origins of PCOS

Viewing PMOS through a metabolic lens is shifting the conversation towards long-term treatment strategies. Getty Images Info

The term was coined in 1935 by two American gynaecologists, Irving Stein and Michael Leventhal, who discovered shared symptoms in a group of seven women.

As well as irregular periods and being prone to facial hair, they had “enlarged ovaries with the presence of many small follicles”, giving them their characteristic polycystic appearance.

Since then, several attempts have been made to improve the definition and diagnostic criteria.

“Focusing solely on the ovaries risks overlooking insulin resistance, lipid profiles, sleep apnoea and mental well-being, all of which need attention for comprehensive care,” says Dr Aagje Bais, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Mediclinic Arabian Ranches, Dubai.

Cause, correlation and care

Today, it's known that a key criteria in identifying PMOS is insulin resistance, where the body produces more insulin from the pancreas in order to keep blood sugar levels stable.

“Although blood sugar levels may remain normal, this often comes at the cost of high circulating insulin levels. The excess insulin stimulates the ovaries to produce more male hormones, compromising ovulation and disrupting the menstrual cycle. It is also responsible for symptoms such as increased hair growth and acne,” explains Dr Pankaj Srivastav, director at Conceive IVF Hospital, Dubai, who has been a long-time advocate of changing the name.

'The ovary is only an innocent bystander, not the perpetrator,' says Dr Pankaj Srivastav. Photo: Conceive IVF Hospital Info

Insulin resistance also affects the liver, cholesterol levels and weight, putting women with PMOS at the risk of hypertension, diabetes, strokes and sleep apnoea, Dr Srivastav adds.

The symptoms can lead to body image issues and disordered eating in order to lose weight to better manage the condition.

Devina Divecha, a writer and media consultant from Dubai, who was diagnosed seven years ago, says “weight is not a cause of my PMOS, it’s a symptom. It's so frustrating to be seen as lazy or as not putting the effort in, when I have been.”

Weight loss alone is rarely the full story. As understanding of the condition evolves, many women are finding that managing PMOS requires a broader approach.

Ricks, whose clients often come with stubborn weight as their primary concern, has since learnt to manage her own symptoms through finding forms of movement she enjoys, focusing on regulating her nervous system and prioritising nutritious food. Ricks has now helped more than 10,000 women around the world through coaching, personalised nutrition, workout programmes and online courses.

Infertility is also another common concern among PMOS patients. Anne (last name held on request) was told that the condition could make it difficult for her to become pregnant. But she discovered she was pregnant a week after she was diagnosed with PMOS. “I had an uncomplicated and healthy pregnancy, so it is still possible,” she says.

For Sumit Augustine, a public relations professional in Dubai, the diagnosis came with little explanation beyond the possibility that it could affect her fertility. Fearing it might impact her chances of having children, she became intensely focused on managing her symptoms through intense gym sessions and crash diets, but was also able to conceive naturally.

“I always explain to patients that PMOS may affect fertility, but in most cases it is a manageable factor, not a final verdict,” adds Dr Shustova.

For many women, the name change reflects growing recognition that a condition once viewed primarily through the lens of fertility and reproduction may tell a broader story about metabolic health and the interconnected nature of women's bodies. The conversation is not simply about a new acronym, but about finally having the full picture recognised by the healthcare system.

Rather than focusing solely on the diagnosis, many clinicians are now emphasising the importance of helping patients understand what can be controlled and what risks can be mitigated over time. With appropriate medical care, personalised strategies and lifestyle interventions, women can successfully manage the condition and improve both their overall well-being and reproductive outcomes.

For patients like Divecha, it also involves a renewed understanding of their body. “It has given me real insight into why my body behaves the way it does. I've been able to figure out how it reacts to different catalysts, which has been absolutely fascinating. I'm still learning,” she says.

For both patients and clinicians, viewing PMOS through a metabolic lens is slowly shifting the conversation away from previously prescribed quick fixes and more towards a long-term strategy that is centred on prevention, monitoring and sustainable health.

“The ovary is only an innocent bystander, not the perpetrator,” says Dr Srivastav.