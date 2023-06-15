Six summer camps in Dubai, from indoor sports to nature-inspired

As schools gear up to close for the summer, many UAE families flee in droves. However, if you’re among those staying put, there’s still plenty for you – and your children – to do.

Summer camps across Dubai offer arts and crafts, sports, academics, nature and wildlife adventures, so young holidaymakers are spoilt for choice.

Indoor sports camps

NBA Basketball School

Part of a network of tuition-based basketball development programmes, the school will keep young ballers on point this summer with two one-week training camps to choose from. Week one focuses on complete skills development while week two focuses on ball handling and shooting skills. Boys and girls in the under-8 and under-19 age groups are welcome.

July 17-20 (Skills Development camp), July 24-28 (Ball Handling and Shooting camp); 1:30pm-5:30pm; from Dh600; Dubai British School, Jumeirah Park; 052 832 8761; stryxsports.com

Parkour DXB

Parkour DXB has summer camps for ages 3 to 5 and 6 to 13. Photo: Parkour DXB

The parkour academy aims to get kids aged 5 to 13 moving with daring activities such as jumping, climbing, swinging, vaulting and balancing. Each day offers a combination of structured skill training, freestyle skill development and challenges. The camp is suitable for all levels of experience, ability and fitness. Siblings get a 5 per cent discount, while multi-week participants get 10 per cent off.

The institute also has a Wallabies camp all summer at the Al Quoz branch for kids aged 3 to 5. This will focus on balance, coordination, confidence and risk awareness.

July 3-9, 10am-1pm (Al Quoz branch); July 10-August 25, 9am-noon or 1pm-4pm (Al Quoz, JVC and Port Rashid branches); from Dh990 per week; 800 727 5687, info@parkour.ae

Ajax Academy UAE

The football academy gives children aged 5 to 12 the opportunity to train like a pro. During the six-week outdoor camp, participants can fine-tune football skills with a focus on dribbling, passing, kicking, scoring, shooting and heading.

Prices range from Dh175 per day to Dh875 per week.

July 3-August 11; 6pm-9pm; from Dh175; DIA Al Barsha; 04 246 2912; info@ajaxacademyuae.com

Academic

OliOli

OliOli imparts engineering, problem-solving and exploratory skills. Photo: OliOli

The action-packed OliOli Summer Blast Camps are blasts of themed adventure for kids aged 4 to 10. Campers will be guided through curated activities named Jurassic Blast, Cosmic Blast, Mess Blast and Tinker Blast – sessions will explore the realms of dinosaurs, space, art and engineering.

July 3-August 25; 9:30am-1:30pm or 2pm to 5pm; from Dh990 per week (morning sessions), from Dh690 per week (afternoon sessions), from Dh1450 per week (full day), Al Quoz; 04 702 7300; olioli.ae

Adventure

Aventura Parks

The adventure park is organising an indoor summer camp at nearby Bright Learners Private School for children aged 5 to 12. On offer are a plethora of nature and sustainability activities around themes such as Under the Sea, Lost in Space, Jurassic Week, Forest Life, Forensics and Olympics. All camps teach life skills, taught via fun and engaging activities.

July 10-August 18; 9am-2pm; Mondays to Fridays, from Dh725 per week; Mirdiff; 04 584 5374; adventuraparks.com

Nature-inspired

Green Planet

The indoor tropical rainforest invites junior biologists and mini explorers between the ages of 5 and 12 to study nature through fun, hands-on interactive activities. Campers will embark on thrilling yet educational experiences related to wildlife, plants and ecosystems.

Prices range from Dh200 per day to Dh650 per week. Campers can also grab a packed lunch from The Green Planet Cafe for an additional Dh40.

July 10-August 24; 9am-2pm, Mondays to Thursdays; from Dh200; City Walk, Al Wasl; 800 7699; info@thegreenplanetdubai.com