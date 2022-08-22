Barry's to open first branch in Abu Dhabi in September

Globally renowned fitness studio Barry’s, formerly known as Barry's Bootcamp, is opening its first branch in Abu Dhabi — its fourth location in the UAE.

The new venue is planned to open on level one of The Galleria Al Maryah Island on September 3.

The high-intensity workout brand has been known for years as a celebrity favourite, counting A-listers such as Kim Kardashian, David and Victoria Beckham, Jessica Alba, Jake Gyllenhaal and Harry Styles among its clientele.

In the capital, there will be a Red Room offering the traditional HIIT workout, alternating between the treadmill and floor work, while Lift in the Flex Lounge is designed for a more strength-based session. It’s a 50-minute class that deviates from the standard Barry’s routines, as it offers participants the chance to lift heavier at a slower pace.

Classes will run seven days a week, with special themed options on offer, too, including ladies-only sessions, as well as those with live DJ sets and challenges.

There is also a Barry’s Fuel Bar serving more than 20 shakes and grab-and-go items that are designed to help build muscle and aid recovery after a gruelling workout.

Fans can also pick up some merchandise at the Abu Dhabi spot, as the brand’s exclusive capsule collections and localised pieces are there to buy.

Barry's Bootcamp opened in the Dubai International Financial Centre in 2017 and it has since expanded to Dubai Marina. At the time, it was the first in the Middle East and the 26th globally.

Today, there is also a venue in Qatar and more than 70 studios across the world.

More information is at www.barrys.com

