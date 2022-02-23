Celebrity favourite Barry's opening a fitness studio in Abu Dhabi

Barry’s, a boutique fitness brand known for its high-intensity interval training workouts and is a celebrity favourite, is opening a studio in Abu Dhabi.

Formerly known as Barry’s Bootcamp, it was founded in Los Angeles in 1998. Since then, Barry’s has spread to more than 70 studios across 14 countries. In Dubai, it has two locations, in DIFC and Dubai Marina.

The fitness brand will open its new location in The Galleria Al Maryah Island, although an exact opening date has not been announced yet. It is expected to be sometime in the summer.

Barry’s is also known for its tough workouts and having a celebrity following with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Adriana Lima, David and Victoria Beckham, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Harry Styles among its famous clientele.

What to expect at Barry’s

Classes in the Red Room are a combination of high-intensity training and strength training. Photo: Barry's Dubai

The studio will bring its signature Red Room and Flex Lounge to the capital.

Classes in the dimly-lit Red Room are a combination of high-intensity training, including 25 to 30 minutes of interval-based cardio routines on treadmills, and 25 to 30 minutes of strength training using free weights, resistance bands and more.

Meanwhile, the Flex Lounge will be where the new strength class, Lift, takes place. The workout will use dumbbells, resistance bands, and bodyweight exercises. The class is designed to improve body composition, build muscle mass, and speed up metabolism through strength training.

There’s expected to be group classes throughout the day as well as ladies-only ones, live DJ classes, team teaches and themed classes.

The fitness company will also be bringing over their Barry’s-branded athleisure apparel, including exclusive localised pieces and collections with brands such as lululemon, The Giving Movement and Nike, among others. There will also be a Fuel Bar that serves healthy smoothies and snacks.