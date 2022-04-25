Stop and smell the Vimto: the mental health benefits of fasting during Ramadan

From a physical health standpoint, fasting has several positive effects, from weight loss and increased metabolism to disease prevention. Less talked about are the gains for mental health.

Resisting short-term satisfaction for a long-term purpose is a massive test of willpower, but it comes with a sense of control and gratification or, as Dubai resident Farha Ali, 35, calls it: “a sense of completion”.

Gratitude and resilience

'The change in routine helps me be more adaptable': Farah Ali.

Ali credits fasting for both spiritual gains and shaping her personality. “It started with the feeling of achievement at iftar each day. The resilience I built as a teenager and in my twenties was due to self-control during fasting. The complete change in routine helped me be more adaptable to change.

“I also felt my threshold for stress increased, which helped in high-pressure career roles. This one month of Ramadan helps me find more peace, and evaluate and grow more than the other 11 months combined. You have water and food in front of you, nobody’s watching and you’re still not reaching for it — that’s quite something.”

Ali says she’s not impervious to getting irritable and moody at times during the fasting period. But refocusing has helped, and she does so by thinking of those who are less fortunate.

“Realising the hunger pangs I feel for a few hours is what some people experience all year was a game-changer," she says.

The result is a deep feeling of gratitude — a state of mind that has been linked to greater happiness by psychologists around the world.

Ali, who started fasting at the age of 12, also believes mental health care has to start early, and says easing into fasting as a child made all the difference. Starting with an incremental hour each year helped by taking the pressure off and instead building excitement and self-esteem.

“I remember feeling good about challenging myself, about being able to join my parents and older siblings. I liked being given the choice to do it; there were no expectations and no guilt if I failed, and that helped boost my sense of self and mental state as a whole.”

Journaling and charity