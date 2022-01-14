What is a sleep concert? The immersive experience is coming to Dubai this February

Whether you’re looking for a new way to hit the sack or just disconnect and relax, ToDA or Theatre of Digital Art has just the thing.

The digital art venue in Souk Madinat will be hosting a unique sleep concert on February 18, 19, 25 and 26 – perhaps the only time snoozing off during a show is not only acceptable but ideal.

The event will combine a live musical concert with soothing light and video art to induce audiences into a “psychedelic state”.

The event will begin with music and minimalist abstract light and video elements to “mesmerise” audiences. During the second hour, the music will get slower and deeper to relay a sense of calm and induce them into slumber. During the last hour of the concert, the music will take a more upbeat note to gently awaken the audience and leave them feeling refreshed.

Audiences will receive cosy bean bag chairs and herbal tea as part of the sleep concert experience at ToDA. Photo: Theatre of Digital Art

To add to the mood, visitors will be led to a personal “sleep space” within the venue, in the form of a cosy bean bag chair. They will also be given a soothing herbal tea, for optimum relaxation.

Apart from the lulling tunes by musicians from St Petersburg, audiovisuals and an element of meditation, the guests can expect the concert to adapt according to their mood.

It’s not limited to those looking to catch forty winks either.

“I think this concert is perfect for anybody who wants to escape from the real world, and just have an immersive experience,” says Daria Prodaevich, art director at ToDA. “It’s great for millennials who want to spend some time with themselves, switch off gadgets, turn off notifications and learn about a new form of music and art.

“The main aim of the concert is to help audiences find some hidden part of their consciousness that helps them relax as much as possible. If they fall asleep, that is the perfect outcome.”

Sleep concerts are not a new phenomenon, having originated as far back as the 1980s. However, there is no doubt that they are picking up steam now.

“While people have been enjoying these for decades now, we wanted to combine the concept with visuals, in an experiment to see how music and art can adapt with each other to create an immersive experience.

“We thought it would be great to bring this type of concert to the UAE for the first time.”

As of now, the sleep concerts are scheduled for four days in February, to coincide with the time the musicians are in the UAE. However, depending on audience reaction and demand, there are plans to continue it with different musicians. “I believe that each musician will be able to bring something new to the experience.”

Theatre of Digital Art sleep concerts will take place on February 18, 19, 25 and 26; 10pm-1am; Dh150 for adults; www.toda.ae