Jordan's Queen Rania meets group of inspirational women in Washington, DC

Queen Rania of Jordan attended a lunch hosted by Grace Nelson, wife of Nasa administrator and former Senator Bill Nelson, in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

The Jordanian royal is in the US capital with her husband King Abdullah II, who has become the first Arab leader to visit US President Joe Biden. Their son, Crown Prince Hussein, heir to the throne, joined them.

The queen shared photos of the lunch, which was taken with "a wonderful group of inspirational women", on social media.

Queen Rania is seen wearing a pleated midi skirt in a bold shade of hot pink, paired with a rouched white blouse with a high neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. She accessorised her outfit with understated nude heels and statement earrings.

On Monday, Queen Rania stepped out in Washington wearing a striking deep-red dress, from the ready-to-wear collection of Lebanese designer Hussein Bazaza, to the White House. The outfit featured draping and a tie neck, accessorised with a wide belt, bronze heels and a diamond brooch.

"It was lovely joining US First Lady Dr Jill Biden at the White House today. Her enthusiasm, warmth, and compassion are a pleasure to behold," she posted on Instagram.

During the meeting, Queen Rania and Biden discussed various issues of common interest, Queen Rania's office said.

On July 7, the White House released a statement on the Jordanian royals' visit, which said it will "highlight the enduring and strategic partnership between the US and Jordan, a key security partner and ally of the US. It will be an opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing the Middle East and showcase Jordan's leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region."

This is not the royal's first visit to meet a US president or first lady. In June 2018, the Jordanian royals visited former president Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump at the White House. During the visit, Queen Rania took tea with the former first lady. The queen chose a pale pink top and matching wide-legged trousers by Adeam, the Japanese-American womenswear label.

At other engagements, she has been known to champion regional designers and was once even a style muse of Giorgio Armani.

Take a look through the photo gallery below to see more of Queen Rania's style evolution:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 54 Lf23 march queen rania 1 Queen Rania, with Senator Jesse Helms in Washington DC on June 7, 2000, wears a simple black suit with a blue blouse, a style format she stuck to in the early 2000s. Getty Images (Getty/Getty Images)

