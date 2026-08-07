Where to adopt a cat in the UAE, from rescue groups to government shelters

Cats have a way of turning even the quietest house into a home. If you've been thinking about welcoming one into your family, there's no shortage of rescue cats across the UAE waiting for a second chance.

While the adoption process varies between organisations, it typically involves an application, an interview and, in some cases, a home check. Cats are usually spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped before joining their new families, depending on their age.

So for those who are looking to add a new member of the family, here are some of the UAE rescue groups and organisations where you can adopt, or even foster, a cat.

Dubai Municipality Animal Welfare Shelter

Dubai Municipality's Animal Welfare Shelter in Warsan helps rehome stray cats while also supporting broader efforts to improve animal welfare across the emirate. Every cat undergoes a health check, vaccination and any necessary medical treatment before being made available for adoption.

The shelter also runs trap-neuter-return (TNR) and trap-neuter-vaccinate-return (TNVR) programmes, reunites lost pets with their owners and features a fully equipped veterinary clinic. Applicants must be aged 21 or over and pay a Dh230 fee to cover vaccination and registration.

More information on the DubaiNow app or via www.dm.gov.ae

Nine Lives

The group is run by volunteers in Dubai who look to rehome animals in need. Before being put up for adoption, all cats are given a health check that includes tests for viruses, spaying or neutering, microchipping, vaccination and any other follow-up treatment.

More information at www.ninelives.ae

Meow Meow Rescue

Meow Meow Rescue is a volunteer-run organisation dedicated to rescuing and rehoming Dubai's "forgotten felines". Alongside its foster and adoption programme, the group carries out TNR initiatives across the UAE and advocates for responsible pet ownership through spaying and neutering. All adoptions through the group must be to indoor-only homes for the safety of the cats.

More information at www.meowmeowrescue.com

Furballs Rescue

Furballs UAE is a self-funded rescue group in Dubai founded by Emirati sisters Fatima and Sarah Alzaaki. All cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and tested for viruses before going up for adoption.

More information at www.instagram.com/furrballs_cats

RAK Animal Welfare Centre

The shelter, which is supported by the government of Ras Al Khaimah and opened in 2010, looks to rehome socialised, trained and healthy cats and dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped. The centre also has a physical site in Al Jazira, which is open from Thursday to Tuesday, from 9am to 11am and 2pm to 6pm. There is also a dog park.

More information at rakawc.com

Abu Dhabi Animal Shelter

The Abu Dhabi Animal Shelter is managed by Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital and has been operational since 2010. All cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and treated for fleas and worms before going up for adoption. Those looking for a specific breed can also use the “Wish a Pet” section of the website to fill out a form, in case that specific cat becomes available.

The shelter is located in Al Shamkha, and its hours of operation are Monday to Thursday, 8am to 4.30pm; Friday, 8am to 11.30am; and Sunday, 8am to 2.30pm. It is closed on Saturdays.

More information at www.abudhabianimalshelter.com

Animals and Us

The registered non-profit animal shelter in Fujairah was founded by resident Michelle Francis in 2006. Over its years of operation, it has helped many dogs and cats and is always looking for homes or people willing to foster its numerous rescues.

More information at aauf.ae