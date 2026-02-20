Amazon collaborates with Emirati influencer Anas Bukhash and Rashid Centre to create Ramadan card game

Tabletop games are a popular fixture during Ramadan, with a host of card and board games played between family and friends as loved ones gather in the evening.

This year, Amazon UAE has teamed up with Emirati entrepreneur and influencer Anas Bukhash to create a limited-edition card game for the holy month.

A take on the podcast host’s #ABtalks game, After Sunset encourages table conversation and connection through a series of questions and prompts. The game, now available to buy online, has been created in collaboration with five young art students from Rashid Centre for People of Determination, who have illustrated the question cards.

Anas Bukhash is the host of AB Talks podcast. Getty Images

Bukhash, who hosts AB Talks podcast, says: “There's something beautiful about watching friends and families get together during Ramadan. After Sunset was created for those moments, to bring people closer through meaningful conversations that spark warmth and presence.

“We hope this game bridges generations, with questions that resonate with everyone, whether they're 13 or 70.”

The game prompts players to ask and answer questions, and take on mindful action cards. For two to eight players, it is suitable for friends or family in groups.

Example card prompts include: "What do you believe you are meant to do on this planet?"; "What's something you didn't realise was a strength until later?" and "Text someone you wish was with you at this moment."

Emirati influencer Anas Bukhash hopes After Sunset will 'spark warmth' for families gathered around iftar and suhoor tables this Ramadan. Photo: Amazon UAE

Artists Mohammed Sarwani, Inaya Shaik, Pranav Menon, Abdul Azez and Rouda Sultan El Suwaidi created colourful illustrations for the question cards.

“This collaboration with Amazon and #ABtalks opens doors for our students to reach new heights as they share their artistic vision with communities near and far,” says Mariam Othman, director at Rashid Centre for People of Determination.

“When their artwork becomes part of something as meaningful as After Sunset, it amplifies their voices and demonstrates that creativity knows no boundaries. We are proud to see their talents recognised, inspiring others to appreciate the diverse perspectives and abilities within our community.”

Other popular games include carrom, or "kairam" as it is called in the region, backgammon and dama, as well as card games "hand" and "spades".

After Sunset is available to buy on Amazon UAE for Dh130.