Six new restaurants coming to Yas Bay, from a Neapolitan pizzeria to Five Iron Golf sports bar

Yas Bay Waterfront is entering a busy new season. The Abu Dhabi hotspot, already home to top-notch restaurants and lively nightlife, is adding six venues to its roster, with two beach developments also nearing completion.
From a famed international pizzeria and Southern-style smokehouse to a fine-dining grill and family-friendly adventure hub, here are the openings to anticipate.
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele
The famed Neapolitan pizzeria from Eat Pray Love has landed in Abu Dhabi and is now open. Established in 1870, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele has long been celebrated for its “Pizza of the people”: simple, wood-fired, and made with recipes passed down through five generations.
Bayside Burger Co
If Yas Bay had a surf shack, this would be it. Bayside Burger Co offers a laid-back vibe with juicy burgers, loaded fries and soft-serve cones in a space inspired by vintage coastal diners. The licensed venue sits just steps from the soon-to-open strip of beach.
Marcella
Following the success of Mika at Yas Marina, chef Mario Loi returns with a modern bistro inspired by the coasts of Spain and Portugal. Marcella is centred around a wood-fired Parrilla grill, and serves up aged rib-eye steak, tapas-style plates and Iberian wines.
Craft by Side Hustle
The UAE’s first microbrewery is opening a second spot that combines small-batch hops with bold smokehouse flavours. Expect Southern-inspired dishes, house-made sauces and a lively atmosphere.
Five Iron Golf UAE
Part sports bar, part tech-driven playground, Five Iron Golf UAE is a 24,000-square-foot space that features advanced golf simulators, a Callaway fitting studio and plenty of non-golf entertainment including darts, shuffleboard and social gaming, plus a terrace overlooking the water. Following from the Dubai menu, dishes include potstickers, pretzels, sliders and steak, plus pub-grub staple, chicken wings.
Peaksy
Peaksy is designed as a multilevel experience that blends dining, activity and community. The bistro is led by chef Alejandro Castro (Saya Brasserie, Osh Del Mar), and will also include a rooftop observatory and a ladies-only cafe with a soft-play area.
For children (and even grown-ups), there’s an 11-metre climbing wall and a rope park, plus event spaces for birthdays.
