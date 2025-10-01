Dubai Fountain to reopen today with new lighting, sound and choreography

Following a five-month closure, Dubai Fountain is set to reopen today.
The Downtown Dubai attraction has been closed over the summer for the first phase of its renovation.
The first show will take place at 6.30pm on October 1. While it has not yet been confirmed if there will be new performances at the water, light, and music display, developers said in April that the planned renovations would introduce advanced technology, improved choreography and an enhanced sound and lighting system to make the experience more immersive.
The fountain is located in front of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, within the 12-hectare Burj Lake.
Emaar founder
After the first performance on October 1, regular show timings will resume with nightly shows every 30 minutes from 6pm until 11pm. There are also two afternoon performances at 1pm and 1.30pm from Saturday to Thursday, and at 2pm and 2.30pm on Fridays.
Ahead of the reopening, Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar founder and managing director said: “The return of Dubai Fountain is a celebration of Dubai itself – its spirit, its energy, and its ability to inspire the world.
“This landmark has always brought people together, creating shared moments of wonder and joy. When the fountain reopens, it will remind us once again of what Dubai represents: innovation, ambition and the creation of experiences that leave a lasting impression on everyone who visits.”
A second phase of renovations will take place in the second quarter of next year. Emaar has not confirmed dates of the next closure.
The fountain, created by Emaar in 2005 and opened in 2009, was designed by Wet Design, the firm that is also behind the famed Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas.
The Dubai Fountain, which can shoot water up to 152 metres in the air, is the largest of its type in the world. It has 6,600 lights and 25 colour projectors that help to create mesmerising performances synchronised to a range of musical genres.
The diverse playlist has included artists such as British singer Adele, Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti, American pop star Lionel Richie, French chanteuse Edith Piaf and K-pop boy band Exo.
The more serious side of specialty coffee
While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights.
The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen.
Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.”
One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters.
Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.
How to wear a kandura
Dos
- Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion
- Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know
- Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work
- Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester
Don’ts
- Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal
- Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying
The distance learning plan
Spring break will be from March 8 - 19
Public school pupils will undergo distance learning from March 22 - April 2. School hours will be 8.30am to 1.30pm
Staff will be trained in distance learning programmes from March 15 - 19
Teaching hours will be 8am to 2pm during distance learning
Pupils will return to school for normal lessons from April 5
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Match info
Uefa Nations League Group B:
England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)
