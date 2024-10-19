Sporting events coming to the UAE, from World Tennis League to Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

The UAE is fast becoming a global hub for major sporting events, offering something for every fan. From the high-octane <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-grand-prix/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix</a> and SailGP to the competitive World Tennis League and Fiba 3x3, there's no shortage of world-class action. Whether you're a motorsport enthusiast or a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/04/12/ufc-308-heading-to-fight-capital-abu-dhabi-in-october/" target="_blank">MMA fanatic</a>, here are some coming events in the Emirates to look forward to. UFC will return <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/08/06/ilia-topuria-and-max-holloway-to-headline-ufc-308-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">with co-main event fights</a>. The headline bout will see featherweight champion Ilia Topuria defend his title against Max Holloway, while the co-main event features No 3-ranked Robert Whittaker facing off against No 11-ranked Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round contest. Additionally, there are three more matches on the main card. <i>Tickets are sold out</i> A specially constructed arena on the Corniche will host the basketball event, featuring 14 international teams and one local team competing in the 3x3 tournament. The tournament will also showcase recent Paris Olympic medallists. <i>Tickets are Dh25</i> Some of the world’s top padel players, including international stars like Arturo Coello, Ariana Sanchez Fallada and Juan Lebron Chincoa will head to Dubai for the week-long championship that has a prize pool of Dh1.8 million in the men’s and women’s categories. <i>Tickets start at Dh60</i> The fourth Rolex Series event of the season, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will feature Olympic silver medallist Tommy Fleetwood, along with former world number ones Adam Scott and Justin Rose. As part of the new DP World Tour Play-Offs, the event welcomes the top 70 players from the Race to Dubai Rankings, following the Genesis Korea Championship. <i>General admission tickets are free</i> Billy Horschel, who recently claimed his second PGA Championship title, will tee it up alongside Major Champions Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Adam Scott and fellow Rolex Series winner Robert MacIntyre, who won the Scottish Open in July. Reigning Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy and fellow Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood will also tee off. <i>General admission for Thursday and Friday is free, while Saturday and Sunday early bird tickets start at Dh90</i> The Sail Grand Prix season will launch when 11 teams take part in five fleet races across two days, before a winner-takes-all, three-boat final on the second day. The winner of the final is named event champion and awarded 10 points in the Championship Leaderboard, which is added to a cumulative season total. <i>Tickets start at Dh330</i> The Dubai 7s is an annual rugby event held at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai. It was founded in 1970, making the event the longest-running sports event in the Middle East. The Dubai 7s has six competitions each year including the World Rugby Sevens Series and the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series. This year Stormzy and Sugababes will perform as part of the event. <i>Tickets start at Dh425</i> The season finale of the Fim World Supercross Championship will take place in Abu Dhabi. Two world champions will be crowned. Additionally, those who get tickets for the championship will also get access to the first day of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Thursday, including the after-race concert with Teddy Swims and Peggy Gou. <i>Tickets start at Dh95</i> For the 10th time, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2023/11/27/fatigue-a-major-factor-after-gruelling-f1-season-concludes-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix </a>will host the final race of the season, as well as marking 15 years since the Yas Marina Circuit began staging races. This year’s after-race concert series will feature Teddy Swims and Peggy Gou on Thursday, Maroon 5 on Friday, Eminem on Saturday and Muse on Sunday. <i>Various packages and passes available</i> Some of the top tennis players in the world will return to the UAE as the World Tennis League unveiled a star-studded line-up of players for the third season. This includes US Open winner Aryna Sabalenka and World No 1 Iga Swiatek, who secured bronze at the Paris Olympics as well as a third consecutive French Open title earlier this year. This year's Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova and women’s doubles Paris Olympics gold medalist Jasmine Paolini will be making their debut. Among the male stars, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Sumit Nagal and Aussie star Nick Kyrgios will also return. <i>Tickets start at Dh50</i>