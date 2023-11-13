Things to do in the UAE this week, from cinema yoga to winter pop-ups

There is no scarcity of things to do this week, from a film festival in Dubai to a winter pop-up in Al Ain.

There are also countless ways to keep fit as the Dubai Fitness Challenge continues. In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, a run supporting World Diabetes Day takes place this week.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates from Monday to Sunday.

Monday

The winter pop-up houses several food stands under one roof. Photo: Le Pre

Visit Al Muwaiji in Al Ain where the Le Pre winter pop-up is being held.

With a mystical winter theme and set against the backdrop of the historical neighbourhood, the pop-up features several home-grown food and beverage stalls, including Popup Burger, Eight Pizza and Matera. There are also live cultural performances each day.

Guests can order dishes such as aubergine sliders, quinoa tabbouleh, prawn risotto, spicy brisket pizza and chocolate bueno.

Until March 31, 4pm-midnight on weekdays, 4pm-1am on weekends; free; Al Muwaiji, Al Ain; apres.ae

Tuesday

Back Home stars Cantopop boy band Mirror's Anson Kong. Photo: Cinema Akil

Film buffs can head to a screening of Where the Wind Blows or Back Home as part of the Hong Kong Film Festival at Cinema Akil.

Directed by Philip Yung, Where the Wind Blows follows two crooked police officers in 1960s Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Nate Ki's Back Home is a horror-thriller that tells the story of Heung Wing, a man who leaves his native Hong Kong for Canada to escape his ability to see ghosts.

Hong Kong Film Festival runs until Thursday and has seven films showing, spanning genres such as martial arts and romance.

Until Thursday, 7pm and 10pm Dh56.5 per film; Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz; cinemaakil.com

Wednesday

Dust off your neon-coloured running shoes and take part in the Run in the Dark event at Dubai Design District.

Participants will be given a flashing armband and can choose to complete either a 5km or 10km walk or run. Those who finish will receive a medal. Registration ends on Tuesday.

The event coincides with the Dubai Fitness Challenge where the entire city is transformed into an open-air exercise hub.

Wednesday, 8pm; from Dh169.39; Dubai Design District; premieronline.com

Thursday

The five-day Dubai Watch Week features free-to-attend workshops for everyone. Photo: Dubai Watch Week

Fans of horology, or just casual watch aficionados, can check out Dubai Watch Week at in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Leading watchmakers including Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Hublot and Bulgari will have kiosks showcasing their products. There will also be a collectors' lounge for international and regional watch enthusiasts to mingle under one roof.

The five-day event will also feature several masterclasses and workshops for industry artisans. One workshop will turn vintage Norwegian silver spoons into wearable art, while another will focus on making an Emirati safeefah leather bracelet.

The event, as well as the workshops, are all free to attend.

Until November 20; 10am-9pm; free; The Gate, the DIFC; dubaiwatchweek.com

Friday

From left, Abba members Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus. AFP

Relive the Abba era at Bla Bla Dubai with a tribute concert by the Australian cover band Bjorn Again.

Bjorn Again have had a career spanning more than 30 years. They have performed more than 5,000 times in more than 75 countries. They pay homage to the Swedish pop group with quirky choreography and colourful costumes. Of course, the highlight of the show is the music, with hit songs such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and Thank You for the Music.

Friday, doors open at 5pm; from Dh240; Bla Bla Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence; ticketmaster.ae

Saturday

Head to Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall for a unique wellness morning session.

Open for guests aged 12 and above, the event begins with a one-hour hatha yoga session led by Sarah Madinah. It focuses on gentle stretches, mindful movements and breathwork, while a live pianist sets the mood.

It is followed by a breathwork masterclass by Manish Pole. After the two activities, guests can enjoy a spread of breakfast, followed by sound healing with Liv Prescott.

The sessions will be held inside Roxy Cinema theatres, making use of technology such as Dolby surround sound.

Saturday, 8am-noon; Dh349 per person; Dubai Hills Mall; theroxycinemas.com

Sunday

Get active for Yas Bay Run held in support of World Diabetes Day, which is marked on Tuesday.

Participants can choose from three distances 2.5km, 5km or 10km with the starting point for the races at Etihad Arena.

Children aged five or above can join the shortest route, while those eight and older can attempt the 5km run. The longest route is open for those aged 12 and older.

Sunday, from 6.45am; from Dh65; Yas Bay, Yas Island; my.raceresult.com