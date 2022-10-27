Dubai Hills Mall rollercoaster races to Guinness World Record for speed

Dubai has gained another Guinness World Record-breaking attraction this week. The Storm Coaster, in Dubai Hills Mall, is officially the world’s fastest vertical launch rollercoaster.

The attraction, which opened in the summer, was inaugurated into the record books on Wednesday, with the news being announced via a special light show on the side of Burj Khalifa.

With top speeds of up to 77 kilometres per hour, the Storm Coaster officially became the fastest ride of its kind in the world.

Described as a “multivehicle inversion coaster wrapping its way throughout the entire building”, the ride lasts about two minutes and tickets cost Dh65 per ride.

The Storm Coaster is not the only attraction located at the city’s newest mall. Dubai Hills Mall is also home to the Middle East’s largest cinema screen. Roxy Cinema unveiled Roxy Xtreme — a 28-metre by 15.1-metre screen twice the width of a tennis court — at the end of August.

Read more 10 attractions in UAE malls: an indoor roller coaster to an underwater zoo

Roxy Xtreme has 382 reclining seats available to book across three tiers: standard, premium and director's boxes, which are suites with 12 seats, each above the auditorium to offer the best view and most privacy. Guests in the boxes also have access to an on-demand waiter service, a footrest and headrest, as well as wireless charging, heating in the seats and a personal swivel table.

"Roxy Xtreme sets a new benchmark for cinemas in Dubai and the wider region as the huge screen provides an unforgettable experience for all types of movie lovers,” said Fernando Eiroa, chief executive at Dubai Holding Entertainment.

Scroll through the gallery below for more pictures of Dubai Hills Mall