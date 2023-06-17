Summer camps in Abu Dhabi, from indoor sports to cultural appreciation

As schools gear up to close for the summer, many UAE families flee in droves. However, if you’re among those staying put, there’s still plenty for you – and your children – to do.

Summer camps offered across the Emirates span arts and crafts, sports, academics, nature and wildlife adventures, so young holidaymakers are spoilt for choice.

Indoor sport camps

Bounce

A high-energy summer camp awaits at Bounce Abu Dhabi. Photo: Bounce

Campers can take flight in the Bounce Summer Camp by learning cool trampoline tricks and playing games that encourage social interaction, collaboration and healthy competition. Plus, campers can refuel with snack and lunch options available on-site.

Prices range from Dh190 per day to Dh750 per week.

July 10-August 25; 8am-1.30pm (half-day camp), 8am-5pm (full-day camp); from Dh190; Marina Mall; bounce.ae

Raha International School

The school’s Summer Multi-Sports Camp welcomes all sport enthusiasts aged 4 to 15, who can enjoy an action-packed schedule with a variety of sports on each day. Activities include swimming, water polo, indoor tennis and bike riding, interspersed with arts and crafts sessions.

Prices range from Dh180 per day to Dh750 per week.

July 10-August 4; 8am-2pm; from Dh180; Khalifa City; 056 440 9418; sportscampad@gmail.com

Arts & culture

Manarat Al Saadiyat Art Studio

The studio’s Summer Art Camp lets children get creative across a range of themed exploratory art activities such as clay making, printmaking and sculpturing, led by qualified instructors. Participants will also be treated to dance and musical performances in collaboration with Berklee Abu Dhabi. The seven-week camp is open to children aged 6 to 12 years old.

July 10-August 25; 10am-3pm; Dh1000 per week, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Cultural District; 02 657 5807, masartstudio@dctabudhabi.ae

Heritage Gems camp

Enrich your child’s summer with a fun-filled and educational experience at themed, heritage-focused camps that are taking places across three cultural sites: Al Ain Palace Museum (Zayed and Sustainability), Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa (Homes and Families) and Qasr Al Muwaiji (Discover History). Children aged 7 to 10 can take part in an array of workshops and activities specific to each campsite.

July 10-13 (Al Ain Palace Museum), July 17-20 (Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa), July 24-27 (Qasr Al Muwaiji); 9am-noon; Dh200 for four days; 03 711 8388; aapm@dctabudhabi.ae

Abu Dhabi Pottery

Budding artists from 5 to 15 years old are encouraged to dig in at the pottery studio’s summer camp where they will learn various techniques, including hand-building, pinching and how to fire and decorate their finished work. Campers need only bring their creativity as all material is provided.

Choose from sessions between 60 and 90 minutes, with prices ranging from Dh120 for an hour-long session with 350g of clay and Dh580 for three 1.5-hour sessions with 500g of clay, to Dh1,400 for nine 1.5-hour sessions with 1kg of clay.

June 27-August 26; 10.30am-8.30pm; from Dh120 for one-hour session, No 29 Dabbas St Building; 02 666 7079; abudhabipottery.com

Adventure

Al Forsan International Sports Resort

The recreational complex welcomes children aged 4 to 14 to choose their summer adventure across a range of activities including kayaking, horse riding, carting, archery, cooking, trampolining and laser shooting to name a few. Plus, campers get a free T-shirt.

June 19-August 25; 8am-2pm, Monday to Thursday, 8am-noon, Friday; Dh850 for one week, Dh1,385 for two weeks, Dh1,895 for three weeks, Dh2,440 for four weeks; Khalifa City; 02 656 5656; alforsan.com

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

The hotel’s Summer Kids Camp is where luxury meets fun. The five-star venue offers children aged 3 to 12 a range of activities driven by the camp’s five principles: connection, flow, growth, sustainability and health. Kids can take part in arts and crafts classes, water sports, yoga, Zumba and football sessions hosted by Manchester City Football, plus experience animal encounters and attend movie screenings. Prices are Dh455 per day, Dh1,700 per week and Dh5,900 per month.

The Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Teen Hub pop-up space, meanwhile, welcomes children aged 13 to 16, and offers activities such as escape room challenges, dance competitions and arcade games. Prices are Dh355 per day, Dh1,350 per week and Dh4,700 per month.

Both camps offer a 10 per cent discount for siblings.

July 3-September 3; 8am-3:30pm; from Dh355; Corniche Road West, 02 690 7910; eqauh-beachclub@mohg.com

Adventure Zone

The recreational centre by Adventure HQ has a summer camp with a host of thrilling activities for children aged six and above. Campers can experience the trampoline park, obstacle and ropes course, a climbing wall, biking and skateboarding.

Prices range from Dh199 per day and Dh599 per week to Dh999 per month.

July 3-August 18, 8am-noon; from Dh199; Dalma Mall, Mussaffah; Dhabi, 02 445 8903; adventurehqonline.com

Nature-inspired

National Aquarium

The National Aquarium at Al Qana launches its first summer camp. Photo: National Aquarium

The newly opened aquarium launches its first summer camp, offering a variety of marine-based activities. Kids aged 5 to 13 will learn how to grow their own beans, observe tiny creatures under microscopes and sort trash into recyclables and non-recyclables through fun games. Additionally, campers will get to engage with resident animals and birds and receive Animal Training 101 taught by qualified trainers.

Prices range from Dh199 per day to Dh795 per week, with a 10 per cent discount for siblings.

Weekdays until August 26; 8:30am-2pm; from Dh199; Al Qana; 054 996 1960; info@thenationalaquarium.ae

Emirates Park Resort

The resort’s on-site zoo welcomes children aged 4 to 14 for a wild adventure. Campers will learn about animal welfare, conservation and habitat protection from certified educators, plus experience wildlife encounters, animal feedings, cooking classes and classic camp games.

Prices range from Dh160 per day and Dh800 per week to Dh3,200 for four weeks, and include a camp shirt, personalised water bottle, lunch and certificate of participation. Optional transportation is available.

July 3-August 25, 9am-1:30pm; from Dh160; Al Bahyah; 02 501 0000; info@emiratespark.ae

Academic

Ivy Camps USA

Promising to help kids combat “summer brain drain”, the Ivy Camps programmes span two age groups: 3-5 and 6-14. All sessions will be taught by instructors and teaching assistants from top universities in the US using the Ivy Camps USA curriculum.

Each programme is a week long and ends with a comprehensive final project. The Harry Potter-themed session, for example, will teach older children about storytelling and comic book design, and have them create their own story set in a fictional world. Other sessions for the older age group includes: personal finance, Earth and space, teamwork in business, speech and debate, as well as art and illustration.

The younger age group will do sessions on music, birds and bugs, arts and crafts, and space exploration.

July 10-August 11; 8am-3pm; Dh1,550; Repton Abu Dhabi, Reem Island; ivycampsusa.com