Things to do in the UAE this week: From meditation sessions to an Italian film festival

Plenty of events are lined up this week in the UAE – from free fitness sessions in Abu Dhabi to a regional talent showcase in Dubai.

There is also an Italian film festival taking place in Al Quoz, where classic films are being shown as a tribute to some of the world's most influential filmmakers.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the emirates from June 12 to June 18.

Monday

The Philippines is celebrating its 125th Independence Day on Monday.

The country’s ambassador to the UAE, Alfonso Ferdinand, will attend a flag-raising event and address the Filipino community at City Centre Deira.

The mall will be decorated in the nation’s colours, showcasing the diverse culture and heritage of the South-east Asian nation.

There is also a promotion at the mall to commemorate the occasion – customers who spend Dh300 at any store will enter a draw where they can win 125,000 Share points, equivalent to Dh12,500. The points can be redeemed across Majid Al Futtaim brands.

Monday; 1pm; free to attend; City Centre Deira, Port Saeed, Dubai; citycentredeira.com

Tuesday

Catch a screening at Cinema Akil's Italian Film Week on Tuesday.

Seven Italian classics are being screened at the Dubai venue in Alserkal Avenue until Thursday. On Tuesday night, two films are scheduled – A Chiara and Nights of Cabiria.

A Chiara, written and directed by Italian-American filmmaker Jonas Carpignano, follows the story of a 15-year-old girl who is suddenly abandoned by her father. It had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021.

The second film, Nights of Cabiria, is a 1957 drama co-written and directed by the late Federico Fellini, one of the most influential filmmakers of all time. He was known for blending imagery of dreams, memory and fantasy.

Until Thursday; 7pm and 9.30pm; Dh52.5 per movie; Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz; cinemaakil.com

Wednesday

Attend a parent and child yoga session at The Galleria mall in Abu Dhabi. Photo: The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Parents and their little ones can attend a yoga session at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Let's Stretch session is specifically designed for parent-and-child bonding, and is part of a range of complimentary wellness activities by the mall. The session takes place every Wednesday and Saturday.

Other activities in the programme include Zumba classes and guided walks, spread throughout different days of the week. The Get Active campaign was launched to encourage Abu Dhabi residents to still stay in shape during the summer months.

Every Wednesdays and Saturdays; 9am-10am; free to attend; The Galleria Al Maryah Island; www.thegalleria.ae

Thursday

Head to the Theatre of Digital Arts at Souk Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai for an immersive breath work meditation session.

Elisabeth Bogler, a certified meditation facilitator, will guide participants through mindful inner reflection using lights, sounds and breathing techniques.

Participants must bring their own mats, as well as a hoodie and socks. It is advised to avoid consuming a heavy meal two hours before the session.

Thursday; 7.30-8.30; Dh200; Theatre of Digital Arts, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net

Friday

Three up-and-coming regional artists are taking the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on Friday.

They are: Siilawy, a Jordanian singer-songwriter who has gained following for his soulful music; BigSam, whose music is influenced by rap, pop and hip-hop; and Egyptian singer Muslim, known for his hits Hanetabel and Sabok Fel Beit.

Friday; 8pm; from Dh145; Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai; coca-cola-arena.com

Saturday

Take the little ones to the Theatre at QE2 for a live production of Disney's The Little Mermaid. The 100-minute family-friendly show will retell the famous story of Ariel, a mermaid princess who falls in love with a human.

Until Sunday; 10.30am and 2.30pm; from Dh99; QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday

Attend a painting session at Time Out Market in Dubai. Photo: Time Out Market

Head to Time Out Market at Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, to attend their Sip & Paint event.

Artists Rakhi Sawalani and Marina Roussou from Desert Art Collective are leading the session. Guests will be given materials to paint, while enjoying drinks of their choice. They can also enjoy food from 17 different concepts at the hall.

A ticket to the painting session includes three glasses of drinks from a curated list.

Sunday; 4pm-6.30pm; Dh199 per person; Time Out Market, Souk Al Bahar; reservationsdxb@timeoutmarket.com